Nineteen people displaced after house fire in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Fire and EMS said 19 people were displaced after a house fire in Northeast D.C.

Crews said they were dispatched to a working fire at the 1200 block of Meigs Pl., N.E.

First responders said the fire started on the first floor of the rear apartment and extended up.

Crews said the fire is under control and there are no reported injuries.

Nineteen residents have been displaced by the fire. They received assistance from the Red Cross.

