‘Ninja killer’ Louis Gaskin set for execution in Florida

Florida is scheduled to execute a man for the second time this year. Louis Gaskin, 56, has been on death row for more than three decades and is set to die by lethal injection on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Florida State Prison in Raiford.

Gaskin was dubbed the “ninja killer” because he wore an all-black ninja outfit when he fatally shot two people during a 1989 home invasion.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Gaskin’s death warrant last month. Gaskin made several legal appeals during his time behind bars, but they all fell on deaf ears. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected his emergency petitions on Tuesday.

On Dec. 20, 1989, Gaskin staked out the home of Robert and Georgette Sturmfels in Palm Coast, about 55 miles south of Jacksonville. He shot Robert, 56, and Georgette, 55, from outside the home before breaking in and shooting them again at close range. He then stole several household items.

Gaskin then moved on to a different home, lured owners Joseph and Noreen Rector outside and shot at them. Joseph Rector was wounded but managed to escape with Noreen and drove to the hospital.

When police caught up with Gaskin, he confessed to both attacks.

“The guilt was always there,” Gaskin said. “The devil had more of a hold than God did. I knew that I was wrong. I wasn’t insane.”

Gaskin was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and another count of attempted murder. Jurors voted 8-4 to impose the death penalty, which was enough at the time. Florida now requires unanimous juries to impose a death sentence.

Earlier this month, Noreen Rector told the Dayton Beach News-Journal that she didn’t think Gaskin deserved the death penalty.

“I would be satisfied if Louis remained in prison, without the possibility of release. I don’t believe the death penalty serves any purpose,” she said.

Joseph Rector did not agree, telling local NBC affiliate WESH: “I think he should die for what he did.”

Florida had not executed anyone since 2019 until Donald Dillbeck was killed by lethal injection in February. The execution of another death row inmaet, Darryl B. Barwick, is scheduled for three weeks from Wednesday.