‘Ninja’ with ‘sword’ attacks NYC man charged in 2019 subway bomb scare

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A man who set off a panic in the city subways three years ago was attacked in a lower Manhattan train station Tuesday by a man dressed like a ninja, carrying a “samurai sword,” police sources said.

Larry Griffin was banged over the head with the weapon’s sheath, leaving a bloody gash, authorities said.

Griffin, 33, and his attacker were arguing on a train as it pulled into the Chambers St. station at about 9:20 a.m. and the fight spilled out onto the subway platform and then the street, cops said.

The subway samurai snuck off after he clobbered Griffin in the head with the wooden sword sheath, police said.

A bloodied Griffin was found outside the station near Park Place and Church St, with a piece of wood from the weapon on the ground nearby. EMS bandaged his head wound and took him to a hospital.

Griffin told cops he was assaulted by a ninja, although the attacker was later described as a man dressed in black wearing a black Marvel comics baseball cap.

This isn’t Griffin’s first subterranean snafu.

In August 2019, he was arrested for dropping three empty rice cookers in a Manhattan subway station.

The devices were suspected of being pressure cooker bombs since they were left at the Fulton St. station near Williams St., which is adjacent to the Federal Reserve Bank. Turns out they were harmless.

Griffin, a homeless man from Virginia, was found a few days later unconscious from a drug overdose in the Bronx.

He was charged with placing a false bomb, a felony.

Cops were looking for witnesses and surveillance video that can help them find the suspect in Tuesday’s bizarre bashing.

