Ninja smart screen blender and food processor is $30 off at Amazon

TL;DR: The Ninja smart screen blender and food processor is $199.99 at Amazon. It's typically $229.99, so you'll save $30.

You know you’re an adult when you get excited about decorating your home. When a trip to IKEA evokes as much joy as a trip to Disneyland, and the items at the top of your Amazon wish list are all kitchen appliances. And as a true adult you know there’s honestly nothing quite like ripping open the packaging from your latest Amazon purchase, especially when it was on sale.

The Ninja smart screen blender and food processor is the ultimate kitchen appliance. Combining both a blender and food processor, this device saves counter space and money with two must-haves in one. Equipped with FreshVac technology, the Ninja smart screen removes oxygen from your ingredients to preserve freshness and flavor. This ensures that you get all of the nutrients from your food, because what’s the point of adding kale to your green juice if you can’t brag about all the vitamins you’re gaining from it? Read more...

