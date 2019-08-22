The Ninja Specialty Fold-Away Frother coffee maker is $20 off at Amazon

Twitter More

TL;DR: Snag the #1 new release Ninja Specialty Fold-Away Frother coffee maker for $149.99. It's typically $169.99 so you'll save $20.

Moving into a dorm room essentially means trying to fit everything you own in one room. From laptops, to kitchen appliances, to entertainment systems, it can be hard to find a place for everything. But downsizing doesn’t have to mean giving up the things you love, especially if one of those things is coffee. Because you’re going to need all the caffeine you can get to survive the upcoming semester.

The Ninja Specialty fold-away frother coffee maker gives you the convenience of a single-serve coffee maker without sacrificing any coffeehouse flavor. Make lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and other Starbucks-worthy drinks in the comfort of your own dorm room or apartment. Pour it over ice for the perfect cup of iced coffee that’s never watered down. Choose from six different brew sizes, from as small as a single cup to a full carafe. The best part? This Ninja coffee maker is equipped with a fold-away frother that instantly transforms milk into latte art-worthy froth, so you don’t have to spend your last campus dollars on a lackluster drink from the caf. Read more...

