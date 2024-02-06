Nintendo believes it’ll sell more Switch consoles than first thought

At almost seven years old, the Nintendo Switch still has life left in it — so much so that Nintendo has upped its predicted sales figures for its current fiscal year. In its third-quarter earnings release, the company announced that it was increasing Switch's projected sales from 15 million to 15.5 million. The boost follows overall third-quarter net sales that were 29.9 billion Japanese yen ($201.1 million) higher and net profits of 6.4 billion Japanese yen ($43.1 million) higher than Nintendo's projections. However, it's worth noting that despite better than expected third-quarter net sales, the figure was still six percent lower than in the same period in 2022.

A few long-standing favorites and new games are likely fuelling additional Switch sales. Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. Wonder game came out in October and hit 11.96 million units sold. Then there was The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which had an April release in theaters and piqued interest in older titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 2023 launches like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the company reported.

The Switch's improved sales forecast comes as gamers eagerly await the Switch's successor. While Nintendo hasn't released any substantial information yet, the gaming system will reportedly launch sometime this year (and will face a much more crowded market than its predecessor when it does). Developers allegedly got a peek at the Switch 2 (for lack of a concrete name) behind closed doors at Gamescom in August 2023. They were said to view a version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with a higher frame rate and resolution than the original Switch offers. The demo also reportedly showcased the Unreal Engine 5 for the upcoming Switch, ray-tracing, NVIDIA's DLSS upscaling tech, and visual quality similar to that of the PS5 and Series X.