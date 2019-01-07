Nintendo 'could shift away from home consoles' as new President looks to increase mobile revenue

Nintendo president Shuntaro Fukuwara has said that the Japanese gaming giant could 'shift away from home consoles' in the future while the company looks to expand its remit in mobile, TV and theme parks.

"We aren’t really fixated on our consoles," Fukuwara said in an interview with Nikkei (as translated by Nintendo Everything). "At the moment we’re offering the uniquely developed Nintendo Switch and its software – and that’s what we’re basing how we deliver the “Nintendo experience” on. That being said, technology changes. We’ll continue to think flexibly about how to deliver that experience as time goes on."

"It has been over 30 years since we started developing consoles. Nintendo’s history goes back even farther than that, and through all the struggles that they faced the only thing that they thought about was what to make next. In the long-term, perhaps our focus as a business could shift away from home consoles – flexibility is just as important as ingenuity."

When asked about 'fluctuations' in Nintendo's business performance, Fukuwara said about how he is "thinking about little ways we can reduce that kind of instability," including more Nintendo games on smartphones.

"I’d like to increase the (amount of) games on smartphones that have a continuous stream of revenue," said Fukuwara. "We’re also dabbling in theme parks and movies – different ways to have our characters be a part of everyday life. I’m anticipating a strong synergy like that."

Nintendo is finding growing success in the mobile games market with a relatively modest selection of titles. Analysts Sensor Tower said that Nintendo's global revenue for mobile games in 2018 was $348m, an increase of 15pc on 2017's earnings. The revenues were lead by Fire Emblem: Heroes, which accounted for 66pc of Nintendo's mobile earnings, and the September launch of Dragalia Lost, which has earnt over $60m.

While Nintendo are looking to bolster its business offerings elsewhere, it is unlikely that it will abandon home console gaming any time soon. The Nintendo Switch continues to perform well, selling over 20 million units worldwide since its release in March 2017. It has also become the fastest-selling console in US history.

And despite fears that the success of the Switch would slow after a reduced release slate compared to 2018, Nintendo enjoyed sales of over 3 million units for both of its two big Christmas titles, Pokemon Let's Go and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. There are also reports that Nintendo will release a new version of the Switch hardware this year.

