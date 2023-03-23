Nintendo Family Office Sees Success in Engineering Firm Takeover

Hideyuki Sano and Yasutaka Tamura
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The family office linked to Nintendo Co Ltd.’s founder says it has a good chance in its battle for control of a 93-year-old Japanese construction company.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The saga pits Yamauchi No. 10 Family Office (YFO), which manages about 200 billion yen ($1.5 billion) in assets, against Toyo Construction Co Ltd., a firm known for its marine engineering operations. YFO says it has accumulated 27% of Toyo Construction’s shares, mostly in the market.

“If we can create business innovation through our investment in Toyo Construction and build technologies we can sell to the world, that’s good for industries in Japan as well,” Hirowaka Murakami, YFO’s chief investment officer, said in an interview. Though Toyo has balked, he said YFO’s bid has the support of a number of institutional investors.

The family office launched a tender offer for Toyo at 1,000 yen per share last spring. That trumped a 770 yen bid from peer Infroneer Holdings Inc., which Toyo management has supported. Shares of Toyo briefly surged to near YFO’s offer but have since fallen back.

Hostile takeovers are rare in Japan, though they have picked up in recent years amid a rise in shareholder activism. In the construction sector, Maeda Corp. completed a hostile bid for Maeda Road Construction Co. in 2020, ending a bitter battle between two former allies.

YFO manages assets for descendants of Nintendo’s founder Fusajiro Yamauchi and his great-grandson Hiroshi, who built the company into a global video-game giant. The family office in 2021 backed efforts by Japan Systems Co. executives against a private equity takeover.

The firm, which earlier this year merged with US-based activist fund Taiyo Pacific Partners, argues Toyo Construction is capable of higher growth and is well placed to tap offshore wind-power construction demand.

“This company has steady cash flow of about 10 billion yen every year,” said Murakami, who is no relation to famed shareholder activist Yoshiaki Murakami. “They should spend some of that money to boost growth for the future.”

Toyo Construction’s management has resisted, saying YFO has not fully explained its strategy. “We are deeply disappointed that YFO has not provided additional information we have been requesting to evaluate their proposal,” the company said in an e-mail.

Things heated up in January, when YFO called for the ouster of Toyo’s president and two other board members at its annual general meeting of shareholders in June. YFO has called for an extraordinary shareholder meeting to be held before the AGM, but the company rebuffed this.

Toyo in February said it formed a special committee to consider YFO’s offer, some eight months after the first approach was made. The family office says the panel is “merely governance-friendly window dressing” for rejecting the bid, but still believes it can succeed.

“The smokescreen of a special committee suggests the board is feeling the heat,” analyst Arun George wrote in a Feb. 17 note on Smartkarma. “The board’s anxious move shows that protracted conflict is shifting in favor of YFO.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Why a redeveloped Belle Meade Plaza will benefit residents and city coffers | Opinion

    The public ear has grown attuned to classist dog whistles, so NIMBYs now attempt rational defenses of the status quo. Consider Belle Meade Plaza.

  • Highway to Hershey: Lincoln Park looks to cap off terrific season with ultimate goal of state title

    Lincoln Park, the WPIAL Class 4A champions, will take on the District 12 champion Neumann-Goretti Saints Thursday night in the PIAA Class 4A title game.

  • In Kyrgyzstan's only female prison, Nowruz brings a moment of respite

    Alyona and a dozen women are dancing in a small sunny garden, to applause from their fellow inmates in Kyrgyzstan's only female penal colony.The penal colony was built more than sixty years ago, at a time when the Central Asian country was still part of the Soviet Union. 

  • Lithium Prices in China Halve in Just Four Months

    (Bloomberg) -- The frenzy for lithium, which saw Chinese prices of the electric-vehicle battery material surge more than 1,300% in just two years, has turned into a rapid retreat.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesVanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant VentureJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’Pric

  • GOP lawmakers aim to reshape education with Texas Parental Bill of Rights

    GOP lawmakers aim to reshape education with school choice plan

  • Justin Roiland issues "justice" statement after domestic violence charges against him dropped

    Justin Roiland, co-creator and former star of Adult Swim series Rick And Morty, has issued his first statement on social media in weeks today, in response to news that the domestic violence charges against him have now been dropped by the Orange County District Attorney’s office. Per Variety, a spokesperson for the office said the charges against Roiland—which were brought against him back in 2020, and which have never been revealed in any significant detail to the public—were dismissed “as a re

  • AP source: Jets, WR Mecole Hardman agree on 1-year deal

    The New York Jets and former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman agreed to terms on a one-year deal Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the contract. The speedy and versatile Hardman gives the Jets and new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett another playmaker on what could be a much-improved offense. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Jets hadn't announced the agreement.

  • Yellen says US banks shoring up liquidity to guard against runs

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that banks across the United States are worried about contagion and have been shoring up liquidity to protect themselves from runs prompted by the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Yellen told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing that over the past two weeks, many mid-sized banks expressed "great concern" to the Treasury about their uninsured deposits. "Many of these banks felt very skittish about their potential to suffer runs as well," Yellen said.

  • JPMorgan Traders Should Get Prison for Spoofing, US Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The former head of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. precious-metals business and his top gold trader should get multiyear prison terms after they were convicted of spoofing the market for years, the US government said in a court filing.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits I

  • US firms 'more negative' about doing business in China

    Five years since the trade war started, American firms seem less inclined to invest in China.

  • Moderna CEO defends $130 US COVID vaccine price in Senate hearing

    (Reuters) -Moderna Inc's chief executive on Wednesday defended the company's plan to quadruple the price of its COVID-19 vaccine, telling a U.S. Senate committee hearing it will no longer have the economies of scale from government procurement when the shots move into the private market. Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel was called to testify after the company flagged plans to raise the vaccine's price to as much as $130 per dose, drawing the ire of Democratic U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who chairs the influential Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP). Sanders on Wednesday asked Bancel to reconsider the price hikes, saying they could make it unaffordable for millions of Americans and were unjustified given the government's research contributions and $1.7 billion in assistance in developing the vaccine.

  • European young adults are critical of both US and China - study

    They are concerned about America's role as the "world's policeman" and China's growing economic might.

  • Power Struggle and Missing Billions Roil Venezuelan Ruling Elite

    (Bloomberg) -- A power struggle and a trail of unpaid oil sales led Venezuela’s ruling elite to purge one of their own inner circle this week as the government tries to recover billions in missing energy revenues. Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wracking Rhetoric: Markets WrapFed Caught Between

  • Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein says the latest crisis not like 2008 as the banking system is in much better shape

    Blankfein says the last financial crisis involved the world's biggest banks, whereas SVB's fall impacted a slew of specialist and regional banks.

  • Ai Weiwei Used 650,000 Legos to Create a Massive Ode to Monet’s Most Famous Painting

    Comprising 650,000 toy bricks, 'Water Lillies #1' is the largest Lego artwork he has ever created.

  • ‘Utter B.S.’: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Lawyer Blasts 2016 Utah Ski Collision Civil Case Allegations

    Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer criticized civil charges brought against her by an elderly optometrist who accused the Oscar-winning actress of ramming him on a Utah ski hill in 2016 as “utter B.S.” Terry Sanderson, 76, is seeking $300,000 in damages related to injuries and emotional distress he allegedly suffered after Paltrow collided with him while skiing down the slopes of Utah’s upscale Deer Valley Resort seven years ago. The resort, located in the Rocky Mountain retreat community of Park City, is

  • Keira Knightley Reveals the Unexpected Thing Her ‘Fantastically Strange’ Daughters Need in Their Household

    Despite being one of the most beloved stars of the 21st century, Keira Knightley is a bit of an enigma. In an age where nearly every star has at least one (or five) social media platforms, Knightley evades it all to keep her family of four off the radar. While we adore and respect this, […]

  • Sushi Token Falls as Sushi DAO, Key Contributor Served With SEC Subpoena

    Sushi DAO and Head Chef Jared Grey were served with a subpoena by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the decentralized autonomous organization revealed Tuesday. The native sushi token dropped on the news. "The Hash" panel discusses what this means for the future of DAOs and governance.

  • Credit Suisse hires Southeast Asia wealth vice chairman

    Credit Suisse said on Thursday it has hired private banker Kwong Kin Mun as its new vice chairman for Southeast Asia wealth management. The embattled bank is being bought by rival UBS Group for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.27 billion) in a deal engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking.

  • POLL: Grade Draft Wire’s new 3-round mock draft for Cardinals

    Draft Wire had a three-round mock draft. Grade the picks for the Cardinals.