Nintendo has no plans for a Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom expansion

By some estimates , it takes around 235 hours to see and do absolutely everything in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom . Some folks have already managed that and are eager for more, but unlike with Breath of the Wild, you shouldn’t expect Nintendo to release a major expansion this time around.

“There are no plans for additional content,” Tears of the Kingdom producer Eiji Aonuma told Famitsu . The reason for that, as Automaton notes, is because the developers reckon they already shoved all of their major gameplay ideas into the base game. Given the massive breadth and scope of Tears of the Kingdom and the wealth of possibilities it offers players to solve puzzles, take down enemies and torture Koroks , the team might be forgiven for taking that view.

And so, it’s onto the next game, whatever that may be. Tears of the Kingdom director Hidemaro Fujibayashi said his team is pondering what its “next fun experience” may be, but he’s uncertain at this point what that will look like.

In any case, don’t bank on a return to 2D Zelda games or the format of any pre- Breath of the Wild title. "The series continued to evolve after Ocarina of Time, but I think it's also fair to say now that we've arrived at Breath of the Wild and the new type of more open play and freedom that it affords," Aonuma told Game Informer in May. "Yeah, I think it's correct to say that it has created a new kind of format for the series to proceed from."

It'll be a disappointment to some that there won't be any Tears of the Kingdom DLC. Still, you might want to start thinking about blocking out a couple hundred hours on your 2028 or 2029 calendar so you can fully experience the next big Zelda game ASAP.