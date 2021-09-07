Keyence, Murata Jump on Nikkei Addition; Nintendo Gains Muted

Min Jeong Lee
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Keyence Corp. and Murata Manufacturing Co. jumped in Tokyo trading on Tuesday after the two were announced as additions to the Nikkei 225 Stock Average in a major shake-up to the blue-chip gauge. Gains in Nintendo Co., widely picked beforehand to become a member, were more muted.

The three companies’ stocks will be added on Oct. 1, Nikkei Inc. said in a statement on Monday. The inclusion of the likes of Nintendo and Keyence comes after the Nikkei implemented changes to the way the measure is calculated, allowing for the adjustment of high-priced stocks.

Keyence rose as much as 5.1% to a record, while Murata gained 6.8%, the most since March 2020. Nintendo added 1.1%. The three firms have a combined market value of more than $280 billion.

“Finally we have stocks representative of Japan included in the Nikkei 225,” said Tomoichiro Kubota, a senior market analyst at Matsui Securities in Tokyo. “These are stocks that are huge in terms of market cap, and with their inclusion, the Nikkei 225 should be able to better represent the Japanese economy.”

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings and Sky Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., all of which will be removed from the index, tumbled. Toyo Seikan fell as much as 17%, the most in three years. Online fashion retailer Zozo Inc., tipped beforehand as a potential addition to the index, also dropped 7.2% after it failed to make the cut.

Read more: Nikkei 225 Tweak Could Open the Door for Nintendo or Keyence

While the changes don’t come as a major surprise, they hit after the best two-day performance for the index since January. The news that Japan will have a new prime minister, with unpopular Yoshihide Suga stepping down, has coincided with a reduction in coronavirus cases. On Monday, Tokyo recorded fewer than 1,000 cases, the first time since mid-July.

Notable Exclusion

As some of the country’s largest firms, the exclusion of the three from the index had long stood out. Keyence, a maker of industrial automation systems, is the second-biggest firm in the country by market value, while Nintendo is among the most well-known brands. Murata is a key supplier to the world’s smartphone makers, including Apple Inc.

A $100 Billion Robotics Supplier Is Japan’s Second Biggest Firm

Analysts have long speculated firms such as Nintendo and Keyence weren’t previously added due to concerns over the potential impact of their large share price. Like the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Nikkei 225’s methodology has been criticized because its price-weighted nature makes it more prone to wild swings in stocks with higher prices.

That’s changed with Nikkei Inc.’s latest revisions. Earlier this year, Nikkei announced the changes to its methodology, a move seen to be aimed at modernizing the gauge and allowing companies such as Nintendo to join. The steps include a provision that caps a new stock’s weight at the time of addition so that it won’t account for more than 1%.

As passive funds tracking the index need to buy and sell to reflect the changes, Nikkei 225 changes are reliable events for volatility.

“The impact on the deletions is a lot higher” than on the inclusions, said analyst Brian Freitas who publishes on Smartkarma. While Sky Perfect’s exclusion was expected, he sees the selling of Nisshinbo and Tokyo Seikan resulting in around 18% of the free float being sold. “The stocks could drop a lot before investors start to get involved,” he wrote.

(Updates with share moves from first paragraph)

