Nintendo’s Older Games Are Killing It Right Now

Lisa Marie Segarra
·2 min read
An image from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword with Nintendo flying above everyone else.
An image from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword with Nintendo flying above everyone else.

Nintendo continues absolutely dominating the competition in terms of game sales.

The Japanese Switch maker had eight of the top 20 best-selling games for July 2021, according to analytics firm NPD Group, and most of those games aren’t even new.

Read more

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, which just came out July, took the top spot, beating out other new releases Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and Neo: The World Ends with You.

Complete Nintendo’s entries to the top sales list were Mario Kart 8 in fourth place, the newer Mario Golf: Super Rush at six, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at 10, last year’s incredible hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons at 12, Super Mario 3D World at 14, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at 17, and finally the combined Pokémon: Sword/Shield at 18.

What’s truly astounding about these numbers, however, is that they don’t include any of the titles’ online sales figures. NPD is normally able to pull data from both physical and digital sales, but all of Nintendo’s games are marked with asterisks denoting, “digital sales not included.”

Even so, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise considering Nintendo’s latest earnings reports, which was positive to say the least. In it, we learned that more people are buying Mario Kart 8, which was first released all the way back on the Wii U in 2014, over some of Nintendo’s newer games. And while Animal Crossing: New Horizons isn’t selling quite as well as it did last year, that’s only because it did absolutely bonkers numbers in 2020.

So, yeah, Nintendo’s doing pretty well.

NPD’s full ranking of dollar sales across all platforms for July is as follows:

  1. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War

  3. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

  4. Mario Kart 8

  5. Minecraft

  6. Mario Golf: Super Rush

  7. MLB: The Show 21

  8. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  9. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

  10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

  11. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  12. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  13. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

  14. Super Mario 3D World

  15. Mortal Kombat 11

  16. Neo: The World Ends With You

  17. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

  18. Pokémon: Sword/Shield

  19. Resident Evil: Village

  20. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Where Will Nintendo Be in 5 Years?

    The Japanese video gaming giant could face another cyclical slowdown as the pandemic passes and the Switch ages another year.

  • Down 26% This Year: Is It Time to Buy Nintendo Stock?

    Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) just reported its first-quarter results for fiscal year 2022, and Wall Street was not happy. As of this writing, shares of Nintendo are down 17.5% just in the last month. While current investors in Nintendo (myself included) are not jumping for joy at the moment, one lackluster quarter does not mean Nintendo is doomed, and it may provide an opportunity for investors to buy shares of Nintendo at a discount.

  • Studio Dunks On Cyberpunk 2077 While Explaining Open-World Game Delay

    If players are going to dunk on Cyberpunk 2077, it was only a matter of time before other game studios did it too. Black Desert Online creator, South Korea’s Pearl Abyss, has announced a delay of their forthcoming open-world game Crimson Desert, throwing shade on CDPR’s disastrous 2020 launch in the process.

  • Nintendo's Parent Guide To Securing Credit Cards From Kids

    If you’re a parent, you know. Children can rack up in-game charges if you’re not careful. Not every mom or dad is, or even knows to be, so Nintendo is here to help.

  • Are These Video Game Remasters Really Worth Buying Again?

    Nostalgia is a real money maker. It seems as though there might be more remakes, reboots and remastered versions of TV shows, movies, and video games than fresh new content — and in some cases, it’s hard not to wonder who asked for this? At worst, this trend is a half-hearted cheap shot at raking …

  • Inconvenient truth: Droughts shrink hydropower, pose risk to global push to clean energy

    Severe droughts are drying up rivers and reservoirs vital for the production of zero-emissions hydropower in several countries around the globe, in some cases leading governments to rely more heavily on fossil fuels. The emerging problems with hydropower production in places like the United States, China and Brazil represent what scientists and energy experts say is going to be a long-term issue for the industry as climate change https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/once-in-50-year-heat-waves-now-happening-every-decade-un-climate-report-2021-08-09 triggers more erratic weather and makes water access less reliable. They also could pose a threat to international ambitions to fight global warming by hindering one of the leading forms of existing clean power.

  • ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Tackles Police Brutality, but Can’t Outrun Its Cop-Show Premise

    SPOILER ALERT: This piece includes spoilers for “The Good Ones,” the eighth season premiere of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” airing Aug. 12 on NBC. The eighth and final season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” opens by immediately establishing that it will, in fact, be taking place in our pandemic reality rather than sidestepping it for convenience’s sake. First, a […]

  • Trump says he spoke with Ashli Babbitt's family as he calls for 'justice'

    Former President Donald Trump said he spoke with the family of Ashli Babbitt, the Air Force veteran who was shot and killed by an unidentified officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, and demanded "justice" over the incident.

  • Olivia Rodrigo says she 'really resents' the narrative that she 'hates' Sabrina Carpenter since the success of 'Drivers License'

    "I don't really subscribe to hating other women because of boys," the 18-year-old songwriter told Variety. "I think that's so stupid."

  • California high court: Inmates can't have cannabis in prison

    Prison inmates can’t legally possess marijuana under California’s law allowing recreational pot, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday in overturning a lower court that found prisoners could have the drug as long as they didn’t consume it. The justices said the 2019 appellate court ruling allowing prisoners to have up to 1 ounce (28.5 grams) of marijuana went against common sense. The high court sided with the state attorney general in finding the state's marijuana law approved by voters did not apply to Californians in prison.

  • Welcome Back To Wrestling’s Great Video Game Sign War

    Wrestling fans have been away from international arenas for more than a year, but following high vaccination rates in the United States, they’re back. You know what that means. Hot takes about RPGs are also back.

  • Take a look at the forked road in Yosemite that tricked Tesla's autopilot system

    The driver posted about his experience on social media, explaining how he lost control of the Tesla and collided with a boulder along the forked road.

  • Amazon Drops ‘Draconian’ Policy on Making Games After Work Hours

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. withdrew a set of staff guidelines that claimed ownership rights to video games made by employees after work hours and dictated how they could distribute them, according to a company email reviewed by Bloomberg.The longstanding policies within Amazon Game Studios had drawn criticism on social media over the last month after a Google engineer posted about them. Some game developers described the rules as “draconian.”The old policies mandated that employees of the ga

  • Judge rules Dominion case can proceed against Trump allies

    A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, allies of former President Donald Trump who had all falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ruled that there was no blanket protection on political speech and denied an argument from two of the defendants that the federal court in Washington wasn't the proper venue for the case. While courts have recognized there are some hyperbolic statements in political discourse, “it is simply not the law that provably false statements cannot be actionable if made in the context of an election,” Nichols wrote.

  • RICK AND MORTY Totally Reframed Morty’s Role in Rick’s Life

    Rick and Morty's canon bomb about Beth also has huge ramifications for its title characters. One that makes the relationship more meaningful. The post RICK AND MORTY Totally Reframed Morty’s Role in Rick’s Life appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Take-Two Goes On Another Grand Theft Auto Mod-Killing Spree

    A wave of Grand Theft Auto modifications have been hit with Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) strikes from publisher Take-Two Interactive, according to a statement posted to popular mod repository LibertyCity yesterday.

  • Activision Blizzard loses three senior designers amid sexual harassment lawsuit

    Activision Blizzard has lost three senior game designers as it grapples with accusations of sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

  • Zynga, Once the King of Facebook Games, Has Made a Dramatic Comeback. Then Why Has Its Stock Taken a Dive?

    An easing of COVID-19 restrictions could spell trouble for the mobile game industry

  • 'Nerf Legends' arena shooter brings the iconic blasters to console and PC

    'Nerf Legends' is a first-person shooter for consoles and PC featuring Hasbro's foam blasters.

  • Remastered GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas might be coming this fall

    It’s been nearly a decade since Grand Theft Auto 5 arrived for PS3 and Xbox 360. Rockstar Games has since re-released GTA 5 on PS4 and Xbox One, and an enhanced version is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X on November 11th. In all of that time, Rockstar hasn’t said a word about GTA … The post Remastered GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas might be coming this fall appeared first on BGR.