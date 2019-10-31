Nintendo profit jumps as cheaper Switch Lite consoles prove popular

A new Pokemon game will be launching in November - AFP or licensors

A boom in sales of Switch Lite consoles helped Nintendo more than double its profit in the three months to the end of September as it readies for its busiest period.

Nintendo said its operating income was 66.8bn yen (£480m) for the second quarter, compared to 30.9bn yen a year earlier, breezing past analyst forecasts for 50bn yen.

The company sold almost five million units of the Switch device in the three month period, and a further 1.95 million of the Switch Lite devices, which had only gone on sale at the start of September.

The Switch Lite hand-held consoles are a cheaper version of Nintendo's Switch devices, and have fewer features. They are sold for £199.99 in the UK, compared to the Switch consoles which go for £279.99.

According to the figures, Switch Lite performed particularly well in the US, despite the market traditionally being harder to crack.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said there were still "many people to whom we have yet to communicate the appeal of Switch Lite".

In total, Nintendo's sales came in at 444m yen for the six-month period, up from 390m yen a year earlier.

Its busiest period traditionally falls in the second half of its financial year, and IHS Markit's Piers Harding-Rolls said, with the "Switch Lite availability and a Pokemon game in November, I think we'll see some very strong numbers for them in the fourth quarter".

However, Nintendo decided to keep its earnings forecasts unchanged, saying a lift would be "premature".

It is still expecting operating profit to come in at 260bn yen in the year to March 2020, and for revenue to be 1.25 trillion yen.

Mr Harding-Rolls said it appeared Nintendo was "trying to be more conservative and rather than over-promise and under-deliver, they're happy to go with their original forecasts and have a good chance of beating it".

However, he said, "based on their first half performance, I think they will significantly beat those forecasts".