Nintendo Q1 profit down as pandemic gaming boom slows

Analysts warn of a slowdown in demand for indoor entertainment as vaccines help life move towards normality
Shingo ITO
·2 min read

Nintendo's first-quarter net profit fell nearly 13 percent as the video-game lockdown boom lost momentum, the Japanese firm said Thursday, after reporting record earnings in the previous financial year.

Long periods of stay-at-home orders and other restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic fuelled a run of good fortune for game-makers worldwide.

But analysts warn of a slowdown in demand for indoor entertainment as vaccines help life move towards normality, despite the spread of the Delta variant.

Nintendo said it generated 92.7 billion yen ($846 million) for the three months to June, compared with 106.5 billion yen in the same period last year.

It left its forecast for the year to March 2022 unchanged, still expecting to report a 340 billion yen net profit on sales of 1.6 trillion yen.

The firm posted its highest ever annual profit in 2020-21, propelled by the runaway popularity of its Switch console and the family-friendly game "Animal Crossing".

"Hardware and software sales in the first quarter of last fiscal year were substantially driven by the March 2020 release of 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'," Nintendo said in a statement on Thursday.

"So compared to then, hardware sales were down 21.7 percent and software sales were down 10.2 percent year-on-year."

Last month, Nintendo announced it would release a new model of the Switch in October -- but analysts are divided over prospects for the Switch OLED, with the recommended price higher than that of the original console.

"The results were weaker than expected, partially due to sluggish sales of Switch Lite consoles," Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute in Tokyo, told AFP.

"The lockdown boom is slowing, but its performance remained competitive," he said. "Nintendo still has a good chance to upgrade its full-year forecast later this year."

The Switch, which can be handheld or used with a TV, was released in 2017, while the handheld-only Switch Lite model came out in 2019.

Nintendo's new console sales have previously tended to peak in the third year, and then taper off.

Yasuda warned that the global chip shortage, driven by a surge in demand for electronic devices during the pandemic, could also pose a risk for Nintendo.

"The extended impact of both Covid-19 and the global semiconductor shortage creates a state of continued uncertainty, with the possibility of future impact on production and shipping," the gaming giant said.

Serkan Toto, a games industry consultant at Tokyo-based Kantan Games, said the Switch was "now in the middle of its lifecycle", but was optimistic for its future.

"At the end of the fiscal year they will have three big Pokemon releases. So Nintendo seems to be in a much better shape in terms of first-party content, and that's going to drive hardware sales," he said before the earnings release.

si-mac-kaf/dan

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Healthcare Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years

    These companies could upend the industry in the years ahead.

  • Jeff Bezos Isn’t the World’s Richest Person Anymore. Meet the Man Who Beat Him.

    This isn't the first time Bernard Arnault, the head of the sprawling luxury conglomerate LVMH, has been crowned the world's richest person.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Reverse Stock Split Has GE Trading Above $100 — What This Means for Shareholders

    GE effected a 1-for-8 reverse stock split on July 30, 2021. The split adjusted shares began trading on August 2 above $100, the company announced. The reverse split multiplied the price of the stock...

  • These High-Growth Stocks Are Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market had a tough day on Wednesday, although the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to gain a bit of ground despite pressure elsewhere. Two countervailing factors are forcing investors to maintain a balancing act, as corporate earnings have remained generally strong but economic data continues to show ongoing weakness. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) have been a couple of the most exciting companies for investors over the past year.

  • This Underrated Airline Just Posted Another Profit

    The largest regional airline expects to be profitable in every quarter of 2021, whereas most of the industry remains early in the recovery process.

  • Crypto Traders Rush for Riches Before Pros Invade

    (Bloomberg) -- Matthew Tweed is worlds apart from Wall Street traders. The 20-year-old finished high school just two years ago, never went to college and works out of his bedroom at the family home in Surrey, England.Yet thanks to the fragmented new world of crypto, Tweed is making markets in Bitcoin derivatives with his one-man operation, which is connected to two of the largest exchanges -- alongside the hedge fund pros.After learning how to build low-latency market-making systems from a stran

  • 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    While few, if any, investors actually do that, the purpose of the exercise is to create a mindset that differentiates you from the day trader, who's constantly flitting in and out of positions. As the investing saying goes, your portfolio returns are not based on market timing, but rather by time in the market. It's why buy-and-hold investors are far more successful than those who are always buying and selling shares.

  • Just when investors thought carmakers were over the worst of the chips crisis, BMW delivers a doozy

    Shares in the German auto giant fell 5% on Tuesday.

  • These 2 Chinese Tech Stocks Could Be Safer Than Their Bigger Rivals

    China's ongoing crackdown on its top tech companies has rattled investors and crushed the sector's bellwether stocks, including Alibaba, Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and Baidu. It's tempting to avoid all Chinese stocks until this regulatory storm ends, but investors should keep an eye on two companies that aren't as exposed to the government's wrath: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI). NetEase is China's second-largest mobile game publisher after Tencent.

  • Bonds Are Terrible Deals Right Now. What to Buy Instead.

    Treasuries may afford safety, but at yields far below inflation, you’re losing money every month, says one strategist.

  • This Unusual Pot Stock Is Thriving Amid the Cannabis Boom

    The cannabis boom amid the coronavirus pandemic benefited the marijuana industry to a large extent. The marijuana boom also proved beneficial even for companies that do not directly grow or produce marijuana. One such pot-related company is Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires properties from medical cannabis companies and leases them back.

  • Don't Work During Retirement -- Collect Money From These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Instead

    If you are able to save some money over your working years and invest that into safe, blue-chip stocks that generate cash, that can make for a much more enjoyable retirement. Three dividend stocks that can be pillars for your portfolio for the long term and generate significant cash are Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Fortis (NYSE: FTS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Healthcare giant Walgreens raised its dividend in July, marking the 46th year in a row that it has bumped up its payouts to shareholders.

  • Tilray to make ‘sizeable’ U.S. deals ‘sooner rather than later’: analyst

    One analyst expects Tilray to invest in multiple U.S. cannabis producers to hit its sales goals.

  • Tencent Boss Loses $14 Billion in Rout, More Than Jack Ma

    (Bloomberg) -- Turns out even the most compliant Chinese billionaires aren’t immune to the regulatory onslaught sweeping the world’s second-largest economy.In a twist that has upended conventional wisdom on the political pecking order of China’s business elite, Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s mild-mannered boss, Pony Ma, has lost more paper wealth over the past nine months than Jack Ma, the combative co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co.The reversal underscores how rapidly Beijing’s

  • Why I Just Bought These 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Many high-growth tech stocks rallied last year as their core businesses accelerated throughout the pandemic. But after taking a fresh look at Roku, I realized the expansion of its software platform -- which generates its revenue from ads and content partnerships -- was paying off.

  • AMD Stock Is Rallying Again. Here’s Why This Time.

    Shares of the chip maker have advanced for six consecutive days, after strong earnings. But a threat to a rival may have pushed Wednesday's gains.

  • MGM Growth Is Getting Bought By Vici. What to Know About the Big Las Vegas Real Estate Deal.

    Vici Properties plans to significantly increase its presence on the Las Vegas Strip and elsewhere by acquiring MGM Growth Properties in a $17.2 billion deal.

  • Molson Coors is dropping 11 ‘economy’ brands including Keystone Ice and High Life Light

    Molson Coors is trimming the number of items it sells and moving in the direction of more premium items.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2030

    If you have $10,000 in capital that is not needed for paying bills or setting up an emergency fund, then the following digitization-driven stocks could help you increase this investment to $50,000 by 2030. Shares of online mobile gaming platform Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) have declined by 30.2% in the last month. Skillz operates a software platform that hosts several games of skill (and not of chance) from multiple game developers.