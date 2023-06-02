Nintendo Releasing Beautiful New Pastel Joy-Cons

Pastel Joy-Cons

We’re long enough into the Nintendo Switch’s lifespan to have seen a lot of different colours for the console’s controllers, but these news ones just announced by the company may be the nicest yet. If you’re into soft pastels.

And why aren’t you? Video games don’t always need to be bold, and frantic, and exciting. Sometimes—a lot of the time when you’re playing certain Switch games—they’re calm, and contemplative, and relaxing. Just like this photo of the pastel Joy-Cons.

Or if that angle doesn’t cut it, you can always just play the “Summer” card like Nintendo is here in the official announcement, which says the controllers will be out on June 30:

Kick off your summer in style with this new line of pastel Joy-Con controllers, available 6/30. Which color is your fave? #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/PFGHvstoN7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2023

The four new colours will come in two new sets: the purple and green come together, while the pink and yellow are bundled in the second pack. Like any other set they’ll be $80, and you can order them straight from Nintendo.

Here are some additional shots of the controllers and their packaging:

Image: Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

