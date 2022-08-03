Nintendo Switch sales slump on chip shortage

Different models of the Nintendo Switch are seen on display in a GameStop in Manhattan, New York
Sam Nussey
·2 min read

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd sold 23% fewer Switch consoles in the April-June quarter than a year earlier following chip shortages, it said on Wednesday.

The Kyoto-based gaming company said it expected procurement to improve "from late summer towards autumn" and maintained its forecast to sell 21 million units in the year through end-March 2023.

"Demand remains stable in all regions," Nintendo said in a presentation.

Nintendo, the company behind "Super Mario", sold 3.43 million units of its Switch console in the quarter, down from from 4.45 million a year earlier. It sold 23.06 million units last year.

It forecasts the second annual sales decline for its hybrid home/portable Switch device, which is in its sixth year on the market.

The company last October launched an upgraded Switch model with an OLED screen to drive interest in the system.

First-quarter software sales declined by 8.6% to 41.4 million units, while operating profit fell 15% to 101.6 billion yen ($763 million), below analyst estimates.

Nintendo booked a 51.7 billion yen foreign exchange gain from the weaker yen.

Investors are gauging the unwinding of a gaming boom among consumers who had been stuck at home during pandemic lockdowns.

Sony Group Corp last week reported a 15% drop in PlayStation user engagement compared to a year earlier.

"Gaming is now bigger than ever, and a certain part of users stay on, but the party is certainly now over," said Serkan Toto, founder of game industry consultancy Kantan Games.

Upcoming Nintendo games to support demand into the year-end shopping season include "Splatoon 3", which will be released in September, and "Pokemon Scarlet and Violet" in November.

($1 = 133.2100 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Tomasz Janowski and Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • NortonLifeLock-Avast $8.6 billion deal wins provisional UK approval

    Shares in Avast soared 42% on the news, after the firms were forced to delay the deal's closing date while awaiting regulatory approvals. Shares in U.S-listed NortonLifeLock are down about 4.6% this year having closed slightly up on Tuesday. Earlier this year, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched a deeper investigation into the deal, noting it could harm competition and lead to British customers getting a worse deal when looking for security software.

  • Kenya's election rips open scars of inequality, corruption

    In the shadow of a glossy, thousand-dollar campaign billboard, one of many across Kenya’s capital, street vendors struggle to make even 200 shillings ($1.68) a day and often pocket none. Kenya’s Aug. 9 election is ripping open the scars of inequality and corruption as East Africa’s economic hub chooses a successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta. The vastly rich son of the country's founding leader, Kenyatta has deflected graft allegations by calling for transparency but done little in a decade in power to enable it.

  • As US eyes new China chip curbs, turmoil looms for global market

    Export restrictions being considered by Washington to halt China's advances in semiconductor manufacturing could come at a substantial cost, experts say, potentially disrupting fragile global chip supply chains - and hurting U.S. businesses. Reuters reported on Monday that the United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip producers in China that make advanced semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to data centres. The curbs would stop chipmakers like South Korean giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix from shipping new technology tools to factories they operate in China, preventing them from upgrading plants that serve customers around the world.

  • Michael Saylor steps down as MicroStrategy CEO, company takes $917 million charge on bitcoin

    MicroStrategy CEO and founder Michael Saylor said Tuesday he'll be moving into a new role with the company and focusing all is efforts on bitcoin-related initiatives.

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $150,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    These healthcare stocks could help you retire early, offering impressive margins and promising growth potential.

  • Exxon Mobil Eyes Flat Production, Increased Dividends and Share Buybacks

    Despite Exxon Mobil’s pledge to return approximately $30 billion via share repurchases and a nearly equivalent amount via dividends in 2022, some analysts highlighted at least one issue with the oil major’s plans.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • Intel Could Be Worth More Dead Than Alive. Why This Analyst Sees 50% Upside.

    Intel just reported what may have been its worst quarter ever. But Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard sees value in the company's assets.

  • 5 Perfect Stocks Retirees Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    These time-tested stocks check all the right boxes for retirees wanting to preserve and grow their nest egg, while also potentially netting passive income.

  • These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify

    Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.

  • Analysis: U.S. banks face trillion-dollar reverse repo headache

    The trillions of dollars in overnight cash tucked away daily at the Federal Reserve could turn into a major headache for banks that could squeeze their balance sheets and impair their ability to lend. The Fed's reverse repurchase facility (RRP) has attracted a wide array of market participants, helping mop up excess liquidity in the financial system. Led by money market funds, volume at the reverse repo window has topped $2 trillion for 39 straight days.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Enterprise (EPD) This Earnings Season?

    Enterprise (EPD) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

    The stock market just posted its best month since November 2020 as investors shrug off high inflation and rising interest rates, and focus instead on an economic recovery. No one knows where the stock market or the economy could be headed in the coming quarters. Investing in equal parts of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), Watsco (NYSE: WSO), and Tronox (NYSE: TROX) gives an investor an average dividend yield of 3.2% and exposure to different industries in the industrial and material sectors.

  • Occidental tops 2nd-qtr estimates, launches share buybacks

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp on Tuesday capped a turnaround with a second-quarter profit that topped Wall Street estimates while slashing debt and launching a share buyback program on the back of strong oil and gas prices. Occidental has shed much of the debt it took on in 2019 to buy rival Anadarko Petroleum before the COVID-19 pandemic cratered oil demand. In the second quarter it paid down $4.8 billion in debt and launched a $3 billion share repurchase program.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Services & Fees

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Devon Energy Beats Earnings, Raises Dividend

    Devon Energy produces another amazing quarter to satisfy its shareholders

  • Occidental Petroleum Tops Profit Estimates, Pays Down Debt

    The energy company's performance probably pleased its biggest owner, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

  • The stock market just flashed a technical signal suggesting more upside ahead, but investors shouldn't chase the rally, Fairlead Strategies says

    "Short-term indicators have turned up, supporting a near-term increase in volatility that suggests it may be prudent to stay with existing market hedges."

  • History Says Apple Stock Could Have Another Monumental Month

    Seasonality is on the tech giant's side