Nintendo to Split Stock Into 10 to Counter an Aging Switch

Takashi Mochizuki and Yuki Furukawa
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co. unveiled plans to split its stock into 10 from October, issuing an appeal to investors as the Mario creator struggles to revitalize a five-year-old Switch console and overcome a global chip shortage.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Kyoto-based company projected full-year operating income below analysts’ estimates after reporting a mere 0.6% rise in profit for the March quarter. It’s expecting to sell 21 million Switch devices this year, shy of the 21.7 million anticipated.

Its shares briefly climbed as much as 2.5% in Tokyo before giving up those gains Wednesday, underscoring persistent concerns about its ability to navigate supply chain snarls that have hindered production. The hybrid Switch console, updated with an OLED model last year, was constrained during the period by issues with component supplies and logistics.

Nintendo’s forecasts are often conservative, but the disappointing set of numbers also illustrated the Switch’s slowing momentum. Even when production and deliveries return to normal, the aging device will struggle to maintain its previous sales pace, said Toyo Securities senior analyst Hideki Yasuda.

Nintendo Fluctuates as Analysts Assess Guidance, Stock Split

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

Nintendo may be destined for another round of declines in the top and bottom line in fiscal 2023 ending March, particularly as both hardware and software sales are likely to be weaker this year, barring the release of an upgraded, yet unconfirmed new Switch console. A sales boost from higher video-game software units, largely driven by new Pokemon games, was more than offset by lower Switch units, leading to a 3.6% fall in fiscal 2021 net sales. Software sales may reach 210 million units this year amid new game releases, vs. last year’s 235.1 million, while hardware falls to 21 million from 23.1 million driven by chip shortages, based on latest guidance.

- Nathan Naidu, analyst

Click here for the research.

Sony, whose flagship PlayStation 5 game console also suffered supply constraints from component shortages and logistics disruptions, reported disappointing results Tuesday. Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa told reporters he saw no end to the semiconductor crunch, which has constrained global production of cars and smartphones.

“The outlook on chip shortages remains unclear. We do not see an end to this situation,” he said.

Nintendo’s operating profit inched higher to 120.2 billion yen ($922 million) in the quarter ended March, with sales growing 6% to 375.13 billion yen. Analysts had expected about 120.1 billion yen in profit and 373.4 billion yen in revenue. The company projected full-year operating income of 500 billion yen, versus projections for 612.7 billion yen.

Read more: Sony to Buy Back Stock After Profit Falls Short of Estimates

Nintendo underperformed in spite of the yen’s weakening against the dollar and euro. Roughly four-fifths of the company’s revenue comes from overseas and its software sales, whose production costs are mostly yen-denominated, benefited from the home currency’s fall. During the quarter, it also recorded strong sales of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a game that’s become the fastest-selling title in the long-running franchise, according to its publisher.

Nintendo plans a string of high-profile game releases from its in-house development studios this year, including additions to the Pokémon, Splatoon and Xenoblade Chronicles franchises. Furukawa has argued that hardware sales can be sustained through the release of attractive new titles.

On Tuesday, the Nintendo president declined to comment when asked during a media briefing about when his company might unveil the next iteration of its marquee console.

“The only option for Nintendo to prop up the hardware’s sales momentum is to release upgraded hardware,” Yasuda said.

(Updates with share action from the fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sony’s profit surges on healthy film, game, music growth

    Sony’s fiscal fourth quarter surged 67% to 111.1 billion yen ($852.7 million) from the previous year, as the Japanese entertainment and electronics company racked up profits in video game and movie divisions.

  • Sony Stock Rises on Robust PlayStation 5 Growth Forecast

    The Japan-based consumer electronics company plans to sell 18 million PlayStation 5 consoles in its current fiscal year ending in March 2023.

  • There are only 10 of the smallest marine mammals left. Here's what scientists say about their survival

    A study published May 5 shows the critically endangered vaquita porpoise, only found in the Gulf of California, is resilient to inbreeding.

  • Nickel Is Back Where It Started Before March’s Two Days of Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel futures finally tumbled back below the level where the London Metal Exchange market closed March 4, the last trading day before prices exploded upwards in an unprecedented short squeeze.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestEU Push to Ban Russian O

  • Canoo warns it may not have enough funds to bring EVs to market

    Canoo's first-quarter earnings shows a company burning through cash, no near-term revenue and a warning that it may not have enough money to stay in business. Shares of Canoo, which were down 5% Tuesday, fell another 17.5% in after-market trading following the release of its earnings. Canoo has had a tumultuous and short history.

  • Duke Energy (DUK) Lags Q1 Earnings Estimates

    Duke Energy (DUK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -2.99% and 11.21%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Actor Jesse Williams teams up with scholarship company to help pay off $100,000 in student loan debt

    Scholly CEO Christopher Gray and Actor Jesse Williams, a Scholly partner and board member, join Yahoo Finance Live to talk about efforts to pay off student loan debts, impacts on college graduates, and the political discourse around the subject.

  • Romania Raises Key Rate More Than Expected to 3.75% as Prices Swell

    (Bloomberg) -- Romania’s central bank raised interest rates more than expected, stepping up the pace of tightening as it struggles to tame the fastest inflation in almost two decades and catch up with regional peers. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Fluct

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 5/10: Upstart, Crocs, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

    This has become a trader's market, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. If you were selling stocks because interest rates on U.S. Treasuries were rising, then you have to sell those same stocks now that rates have reversed course. The same thing happened this past November, when the Federal Reserve first told us higher interest rates were coming.

  • Why Coupang Stock Jumped 8% Today

    Shares of South Korean e-commerce leader Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) was up 7.8% today as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Except for the appointment of a couple of new board of director members, there has been little in the way of financial news from Coupang since the company reported full-year 2021 earnings a few months ago. The market is in turmoil because of inflation, and the U.S. Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates to try and cool off the economy.

  • Prologis offers to buy Duke Realty in $23.7 billion deal as warehouse demand soars

    The deal comes at a time when Prologis is struggling to keep up with an uptick in demand from companies looking to park their finished products in warehouses amid a supply chain crunch. Storage space requirement, especially from e-commerce firms including Amazon.com Inc, has seen a jump as the pandemic has prompted consumers to switch to online shopping. San Francisco-California based Prologis leases logistics facilities to about 5,800 customers including Amazon.com Inc, BMW AG, and FedEx Corp.

  • Oil Rebounds Back Above $100 Ahead of US Inflation Figures

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed back above $100 a barrel in Asia ahead of key US economic data after tumbling over the previous two sessions.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapWest Texas Intermediate futu

  • Measuring costs of immigrants but not benefits not a useful analysis of Florida | Frank Cerabino

    State health officials ask Florida hospitals to tally the cost of unreimbursed care for undocumented immigrants. It's an act of political theater.

  • Sony aims to sell 18 million PS5 consoles this year amid China lockdown risk

    Sony Group Corp on Tuesday said it planned to sell 18 million PlayStation 5 consoles this business year as robust game sales helped it more than double fourth-quarter operating profit. The Japanese company, however, warned that it could be forced to revise that production target if any new lockdowns in China to control the spread of COVID-19 make component procurement difficult. "What I can say now is that we can procure enough components for 18 million units," Hiroki Totoki, Sony's chief financial officer, said at a press briefing.

  • Investors in Severfield (LON:SFR) have unfortunately lost 3.6% over the last five years

    Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results...

  • Sony to Buy Back Stock After Profit Falls Short of Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. said it would buy back as much as 200 billion yen ($1.5 billion) of its own shares after reporting earnings that missed analyst estimates. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War Prote

  • Texas power demand hits monthly record in heatwave

    The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid for most of the state, said demand rose to 70,703 megawatts (MW) on Monday, breaking the prior monthly record of 67,271 MW set in May 2018. That is surprising since temperatures in Houston, the biggest city in Texas, hit just 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31.1 Celsius) on Monday, only a few degrees over the city's normal high of 85 F for this time of year, according to AccuWeather. Extreme weather reminds Texans of the February freeze in 2021 that left millions without power, water and heat for days during a deadly storm as ERCOT scrambled to prevent a grid collapse after an unusually large amount of generation was shut.

  • 3 Toys & Games Stocks to Watch Despite Industry Challenges

    The Zacks Toys - Games - Hobbies industry benefits from robust demand for sports toys, fashion dolls and accessories and STEM toys. Stocks like JAKK, MAT and HAS are well-positioned to tap the surge in demand.

  • Scrawny Wheat Leads Texas Farmer to Pull Out the ‘Drought Paddles’

    (Bloomberg) -- With wheat harvest a few weeks away and heat nearing a record high, Texas farmer Allen Meissner knows what to do: bring out the drought paddles.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine VoteHe hasn’t used

  • Canada's Suncor says operations improving, will talk with activist firm

    (Reuters) -Canadian oil and gas producer Suncor Energy, which is under pressure from an activist investor firm, on Tuesday said it is making progress on safety and operational improvements after posting stronger-than-expected first-quarter results. Elliott Management last month publicly called for new board directors, a management overhaul and a strategic review at Suncor, arguing its shares have lagged oil and gas peers even as crude prices surged to multi-year highs. On Tuesday's call to discuss the quarterly earnings, Suncor Chief Executive Officer Mark Little said the company looked forward to engaging in constructive discussions with Elliott.