Nintendo Switch update adds ability to transfer game downloads to SD card

Nintendo just released the 10.0.0 firmware for its Switch gaming console and finally added a feature users have wanted since the system launched. The update allows downloaded games to be transferred to an SD card, giving users flexibility and freedom.

Previously, Switch owners had few options if their console ran out of storage space. The best option was to delete a game and tell the system to redownload it but onto an SD card rather than the internal memory. This process was clunky. Now, with the update, if storage is running low, a person can transfer a game directly to an SD card.

Only "downloadable software, update data, and DLC" are supported at this time, and some user save points and update data cannot be transferred.

This move is a welcomed addition to the Switch, where physical media and downloaded data coexist. This gives users the peace of mind of backing up data to physical media while still utilizing local storage and the ability to purchase games online.

The update also added the ability to remap controller buttons and save up to five different button layouts.

The 10.0.0 update is now available. Users can access the update through the Switch's settings.