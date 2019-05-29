The Nintendo Switch’s biggest design flaw can be fixed with this $10 accessory

The Nintendo Switch is easily the greatest console of this video game console generation. In fact, it might be one of the best consoles ever. The design is absolutely brilliant, and it makes the Switch as fun to use on the go as it is at home. If there’s one complaint people have with the design though, it’s the flimsy kickstand that feels like it’s going to break every time you flip it open. Take care of the issue with the UGREEN Tablet Stand for Nintendo Switch, which is available right now on Amazon for only $9.99.

WIDELY COMPATIBILITY. Work perfectly for 4 to 11 inch smartphones, tablets and E-readers. Compatible with Apple 9.7 inch iPad, 2018 iPad Pro 11 Inch, 2019 iPad mini 2 3 4 Wi-Fi, iPad Air 2, iPad Pro 10.5″ 2017, Nintendo Switch console, Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e S4 S3 S2, Tab A E 9.6, Galaxy Tab 4 3 2 7.0, Tab S 10.5, Google Pixel C, Nexus 7 9, Asus Zenpad 3S 10 Z500M, Huawei MediaPad M3 M5 8″ and also suitable for iPhone XS Max XR X 8 Plus 6 7 6S 5, Galaxy S10 Plus S9 S8 S7 Edge S6 android phones.

PORTABLE AND LIGHT-WEIGHTED. With small size of 4.7″ x 4.2″ (120mm x 107mm), UGREEN handy tablet holder for ipad is foldable and easy to slip into your pocket for travel. You can easily place this stand on the desktop of your kitchen, office, living room, bedroom and more horizontal surface you want.

MULTI ANGLE ADJUSTABLE. Directly adjust to your preferred angle from 0° to 100°. UGREEN desktop stand holder dock can hold your smart phone or tablet at a comfortable angle, ideal for watching video, reading, video recording, browsing the web, facetime call and more hands-free operation.

STURDY AND DURABLE. Premium ABS material supports this tablet desk mount durable in usage. Silicone pads on the bottom and cradle protect both your tablet and stand from sliding and scratches.

WORRY-FREE WARRANTY. UGREEN tablet holder stand for ipad is backed with 18 months manufacturer warranty and professional customer service support.

