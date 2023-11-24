Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals: Save on console bundles with Mario games and Switch Online memberships

There are always gaming deals to be had during the Black Friday period as we gear up for the holidays and, like clockwork, Nintendo has a few Switch bundles on offer. The company doesn't really offer discounts on its consoles but it will toss in some freebies from time to time. We recommend going for the OLED model and its more vivid display if you think you're more likely to play the Switch in handheld mode. But if you plan to mostly use the console in docked mode, there's no harm in opting for the standard Switch and saving $50.

There's a bundle that includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Switch Online access at no extra cost. You'll get a Switch, the game and a Switch Online membership for $300. That's handy for newcomers to the Nintendo ecosystem or those who want to race against a family member in Mario Kart. It's worth noting that you won't see the price of the bundle until you check out at Amazon.

It's hard to argue that this is a great deal, given that the console has been around for nearly seven years and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a port of an even older Wii U game. But it's among the best deals you'll find on a Switch right now, at least until Nintendo releases the console's successor (which is widely expected to happen in 2024). In addition, upgrading to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack plan or buying the Booster Course Pass for $25 will give you access to dozens of extra tracks in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Those who don't mind spending a little more cash may prefer to pick up a Switch OLED instead. A bundle at Walmart includes Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and three months of Switch Online access. This bundle costs $350. So, if you're hankering for some fighting game action on a larger, better display than you'll find on the regular Switch, this is the way to go.

