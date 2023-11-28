Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals you can still get on consoles and games

Gaming deals are always abundant during the holiday shopping period, and there are a few good ones left on the Nintendo Switch that you can grab as leftovers from Cyber Monday. It's next to impossible to find true discounts on Switch consoles, but Nintendo will often toss in some freebies when you buy one during this time of year. The OLED model is the one to get if you're more likely to play the Switch in handheld mode, but if you plan to mostly use the console in docked mode, there's no harm in opting for the standard Switch and saving $50.

There's a bundle that includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Switch Online access at no extra cost. You'll get a Switch, the game and a Switch Online membership for $300. That's handy for newcomers to the Nintendo ecosystem or those who want to race against a family member in Mario Kart. It's worth noting that you won't see the price of the bundle until you check out at Amazon.

It's hard to argue that this is a great deal, given that the console has been around for nearly seven years and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a port of an even older Wii U game. But it's among the best deals you'll find on a Switch right now, at least until Nintendo releases the console's successor (which is widely expected to happen in 2024). In addition, upgrading to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack plan or buying the Booster Course Pass for $25 will give you access to dozens of extra tracks in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Those who don't mind spending a little more cash may prefer to pick up a Switch OLED instead. A bundle at Walmart and GameStop includes Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and three months of Switch Online access. This bundle costs $350. So, if you're hankering for some fighting game action on a larger, better display than you'll find on the regular Switch, this is the way to go.

As for Nintendo Switch game deals, the company's own e-shop has a sale running through December 3 that includes games like Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi's Mansion 3 and Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $40. There are also much cheaper games included, too, like Portal Companion Collection for just under $7.

