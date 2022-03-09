Nintendo Switch games and accessories are on mega sale for Mario Day 2022—here's what to buy
Calling all gamers: Add a few new Mario classics and the latest titles to your Nintendo Switch collection by shopping incredible markdowns at Best Buy, Target, Walmart and Amazon ahead of Mario Day 2022. Whether you want to celebrate the fan-favorite Mario franchise by challenging your friends to Mario Kart or relive childhood memories by playing story mode, these deals certainly won't disappoint.
Mario Day, also known as Mar10 Day, is an annual celebration of all things Mario. This year, the gaming holiday is tomorrow, March 10, and some of our favorite retailers are letting you score big with tons of can't miss Nintendo Switch deals.
Challenge your friends to battles and races in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe video game. This wildly popular Nintendo Switch game can be played locally with up to four players and features an advanced Smart Steering setting designed to make driving easier for kids and beginner players. The game includes a selection of all-new guest characters as well as crowd-favorites, like Princess Peach, Yoshi, King Boo and Bowser Jr. Usually retailing for $59.99, you can pick up the game (or opt for a digital code) for just $39.99 right now at Amazon—a savings of $20.
If story mode games are more your speed, consider Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, down from $59.99 to $39.99 at Best Buy. Much like the original Mario game, this version lets you collect tokens, play on tons of colorful courses and battle against Bowser to save the virtual kingdom. The game also has multiplayer functionality, so you can team up with friends to complete missions or battle against each other for the crown.
From adrenaline-pumping battles and races to fun and detailed adventures and missions, your playing options are limitless with a Nintendo Switch. Shop these incredible Mario video game deals right now to celebrate Mario Day 2022 in the best way.
The best Nintendo Switch Mario Day Amazon deals
Get the daydayup Tempered Glass Screen Protector 3-Pack for $5.94 (Save $1.05)
Get the Luigi's Mansion 3: Multiplayer Pack DLC for $6.99 (Save $3)
Get the PowerA Mario Vintage Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch for $23.49 (Save $4.50)
Get the PowerA Purple Wireless GameCube Style Controller for Nintendo Switch for $39.99 (Save $15)
Shop Nintendo Switch Mario Day deals at Amazon
The best Nintendo Switch Mario Day Best Buy deals
Get Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection for $18.99 (Save $1)
Get Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury for $39.99 (Save $20)
Get Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 for $39.99 (Save $20)
Get the PowerA Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch for $39.99 (Save $15)
Get the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Luigi Edition for $59.99 (Save $40)
Get the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario Edition for $59.99 (Save $40)
Get the SanDisk 400GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch for $89.99 (Save $90)
Shop Nintendo Switch Mario Day deals at Best Buy
The best Nintendo Switch Mario Day Walmart deals
Get the SanDisk 64GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch for $14.88 (Save $28.11)
Get the RDS Industries Nintendo Switch Black Game Traveler Deluxe for $16.59 (Save $3.40)
Get The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $39.99 (Save $20)
Get Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for $39.99 (Save $20)
Get the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch for $44.49 (Save $5.50)
Get Animal Crossing: New Horizons for $49.94 at checkout (Save $10.05)
Shop Nintendo Switch Mario Day deals at Walmart
The best Nintendo Switch Mario Day Target deals
Get the Insten 4-in-1 Joy-Con Charging Station Dock for $21.99 (Save $11)
Get Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition for $39.99 (Save $10)
Shop Nintendo Switch Mario Day deals at Target
