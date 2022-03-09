Nintendo Switch games and accessories are on mega sale for Mario Day 2022—here's what to buy

Shop massive markdowns on Nintendo Switch games ahead of Mario Day 2022.

Calling all gamers: Add a few new Mario classics and the latest titles to your Nintendo Switch collection by shopping incredible markdowns at Best Buy, Target, Walmart and Amazon ahead of Mario Day 2022. Whether you want to celebrate the fan-favorite Mario franchise by challenging your friends to Mario Kart or relive childhood memories by playing story mode, these deals certainly won't disappoint.

Mario Day, also known as Mar10 Day, is an annual celebration of all things Mario. This year, the gaming holiday is tomorrow, March 10, and some of our favorite retailers are letting you score big with tons of can't miss Nintendo Switch deals.

Challenge your friends to battles and races in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe video game. This wildly popular Nintendo Switch game can be played locally with up to four players and features an advanced Smart Steering setting designed to make driving easier for kids and beginner players. The game includes a selection of all-new guest characters as well as crowd-favorites, like Princess Peach, Yoshi, King Boo and Bowser Jr. Usually retailing for $59.99, you can pick up the game (or opt for a digital code) for just $39.99 right now at Amazon—a savings of $20.

Celebrate Mario Day 2022 by shopping deals on select Nintendo Switch games right now.

If story mode games are more your speed, consider Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, down from $59.99 to $39.99 at Best Buy. Much like the original Mario game, this version lets you collect tokens, play on tons of colorful courses and battle against Bowser to save the virtual kingdom. The game also has multiplayer functionality, so you can team up with friends to complete missions or battle against each other for the crown.

From adrenaline-pumping battles and races to fun and detailed adventures and missions, your playing options are limitless with a Nintendo Switch. Shop these incredible Mario video game deals right now to celebrate Mario Day 2022 in the best way.

The best Nintendo Switch Mario Day Amazon deals

"Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" lets you race around the universe with friends online for less than $40 at Amazon.

Shop Nintendo Switch Mario Day deals at Amazon

The best Nintendo Switch Mario Day Best Buy deals

"Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury" is Mario's latest platforming adventure and is now on sale for 33% off at Best Buy.

Shop Nintendo Switch Mario Day deals at Best Buy

The best Nintendo Switch Mario Day Walmart deals

"Super Mario Odyssey" is one of Mario's best platforming adventures and it's now available for less than $50 at Walmart.

Shop Nintendo Switch Mario Day deals at Walmart

The best Nintendo Switch Mario Day Target deals

Nintendo and Ubisoft came together for some wacky strategy gameplay in "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle," now available for $19.99 at Target.

Shop Nintendo Switch Mario Day deals at Target

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nintendo Switch: Save big on video games and more for Mario Day 2022