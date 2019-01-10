Nintendo Switch games on sale: Save on 'Mario Kart,' 'Hyrule Warriors,' 'Skyrim,' 'NBA 2K19'

Twitter More

Any die-hard Nintendo fan knows that having a Switch can get expensiveThe console by itself is already $299, and growing your collection of games at $60 a pop adds up quickly.

But what are you supposed to do? Just not play at every waking moment even though you can take it anywhere?

HA, good oneAmazon, Walmart, and GameStop have dropped the prices of numerous top Switch games — our favorite deal is snagging a digital code for Mario Kart Deluxe 8 or Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Warriors for just $41.99 each (that's 30% off).

Extra bonus: A few games on sale were called out in GameStop's "The best Nintendo Switch games out now" list. Let's a-go! Read more...

