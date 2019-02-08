The Nintendo Switch with 'LEGO DC Super-Villains' bundle is available for under £300

Twitter More

Facebook More

We grow up admiring the heroes, and always picking the "good guy" character in our favourite video games. As we get older though, we start to realise that it's the villains that are often the most engaging characters, and it's pretty fun to play as the "bad guy".

In an all-new LEGO adventure on the Nintendo Switch, you can indulge your passion for villainy by becoming the best and baddest villain in the universeLEGO DC Super-Villains gives players the ability to play as a super-villain throughout the game, wreaking havoc in a story produced in collaboration with DC Comics.

You can play alongside renowned super-villains like the Joker, Harley Quinn, Lex Luthor, and more, to ensure that the bad guys win for once. Read more...

More about Lego, Dc Comics, Nintendo Switch, Mashable Shopping, and Shopping Solo