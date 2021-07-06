Nintendo Switch OLED coming this October

Nintendo is releasing a new Switch with a bigger, better screen on Oct. 8 for $349.99.

Between the lines: A newer Switch model has been expected for months, though fans and insiders originally expected a more powerful machine.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

In Tuesday's announcement, Nintendo emphasized the new unit's brighter screen but made no indication that it will run games better.

The company's specs for the system list the same video resolutions for handheld and TV mode as the original Switch.

The new console includes a 7-inch OLED screen, 64GB storage, enhanced audio, and a wide adjustable stand.

The original Switch includes 32GB of storage and retails for $300.

The last Switch released was the Nintendo Switch Lite, which offered a cheaper, smaller alternative that you couldn't connect to a TV.

Meet the newest entry to the #NintendoSwitch family! Nintendo Switch (OLED model) brings the versatility of the Nintendo Switch experience with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, and more. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) releases on 10/8.https://t.co/zRpGxakJDn pic.twitter.com/Tsc55r35ay — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 6, 2021

Flashback: Although most expected Nintendo to debut the console at E3, no such announcement came as the company focused on upcoming games.

Nintendo has remained evasive about its existence, dodging questions about the new model as recently as last week.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free