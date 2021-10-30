New Nintendo Switch OLED video game console has some nifty improvements

Mike Snider, USA TODAY
·2 min read

There's a shiny new Nintendo Switch out now – if you can find one.

Released earlier this month, the new Switch video game console ($349.99) sports a 7-inch OLED display that's larger than the 6.2-inch LCD screen on the standard Switch system ($299.99).

Like the previous model, the OLED Switch connects to your TV and lets you play as a handheld. And its stand lets you play in tabletop mode.

And just as the original Switch had been in hot demand since its release in 2017, this new Switch is tough to get, too. Sold out on Nintendo.com, as well as on BestBuy.com, the new OLED Switch is being sold by secondary sellers for $500 or more on Amazon and Walmart.com.

►Nintendo Switch OLED: Newest console is sold out everywhere—here's where to keep checking

►Call of Duty: Vanguard: Video game deploys diversity strategy for different WWII story

Nintendo Switch OLED: Do you need one?

If you already have a Switch, you may not need to snatch up a new one should you be lucky enough to find one to purchase. However, if you are a diehard Nintendo gamer, you will likely want one.

The new, larger screen on the OLED Switch isn't a game changer, but it certainly is a great upgrade. Video really pops on the OLED display while playing games such as Metroid Dread, Mario Kart 8 and Tetris Effect: Connected. Colors look richer and action appears more crisply defined when playing in handheld mode.

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is available now from Nintendo for $349.99. The upgraded Switch includes a bigger, 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand for use in tabletop mode, and 64 GB of storage.
The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is available now from Nintendo for $349.99. The upgraded Switch includes a bigger, 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand for use in tabletop mode, and 64 GB of storage.

►Bluetooth: How to use it on the Nintendo Switch

►Video games: Some of the best Nintendo Switch games you can buy

And the OLED device sounds better, too. Improved speakers on the console deliver a surround sound-like effect when you play in handheld or tabletop mode.

This new model also stores more data: 64 gigabytes vs. 32 gigabytes on the previous model. You can expand storage with microSD cards. You can also connect a wired internet connection to this Switch.

Connected to the TV, this Switch works just like its predecessor. But the improvements the OLED console brings will likely keep this a hot item through the holiday season and beyond.

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nintendo Switch OLED: Hot demand for new video game console

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Next-gen consoles are selling without next-gen games

    As the new consoles from Xbox and PlayStation approach their first birthday, neither will be celebrating with a new-gen-only game. There has been a sprinkling this year, but no such games are on the horizon for months.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The long-standing model of console makers selling new boxes with games that can only run on those boxes has been obliterated in 2021.In its place, two red-hot console

  • We've Spent Hours Testing Products for the Popular Mechanics 2021 Games and Toys Awards

    We’ve spent hours testing the best board and video games, consoles, controllers, and learning toys to find the most worthy distractions and pastimes for you.

  • These Sony Camera and Lens Deal Promos are Really Great! Look Here!

    Guess what! We found a bunch of great Sony Deals on various cameras and lenses. Want to go full-frame? This might really be the time to make it happen. Take a look at all these Sony camera deals we found on brand new gear. Don't need the latest camera model? That's fine. There's a lot of ways that Sony can give you exactly what you need. Also, be sure to check out our Sony FE lens guide if you're interested in more lenses. There are over 79 lens reviews hosted there.

  • Sony Looks Past Middling PS5 Sales to Raise Profit Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. raised its full-year operating income forecast by 6% to 1.04 trillion yen ($9.2 billion) after reporting better-than expected earnings in the July-September quarter.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Tokyo-based electronics

  • Xbox series X stock - live: Game restock is available now – how to get the console

    We’re bringing you live restock alerts and updates from Smyths, Amazon and more

  • Before ‘Dune’, Timothée Chalamet modded Xbox 360 controllers

    Dune star Timothée Chalamet admits he used to mod Xbox 360 controllers on YouTube.