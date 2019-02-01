Nintendo Switch: 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' enters top three games

'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' includes characters from every previous game in the 20-year-old franchise.

December 2018's multiplayer action game "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" has become one of the Nintendo Switch's best-sellers within a month of release.

With 12.08 million copies sent to retailers worldwide, atypical fighting game "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" is the Nintendo Switch's third best-selling game, after racing game "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" (15.02m), and action adventure "Super Mario Odyssey" (13.76m).

It's the "fastest start for any game on any Nintendo home console ever," the President of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, noted during a February 1 financial results meeting -- a record that takes advantage of the Switch's dual status as a hybrid portable and home console.

In the context of over 30 million sales of the Nintendo Switch, around half the console's owners possess "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," with "Super Mario Party," "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," and "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" (11.68m) owned by a third or more.

The two "Pokémon: Let's Go" games released in November 2018 are together the fourth best-selling titles, with "Splatoon 2," a sequel to one of the old Nintendo Wii U's surprise hits, in fifth.

"Super Mario Party," Nintendo's third late-2018 launch, is the Switch's sixth best-selling title.