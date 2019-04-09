Get the Nintendo Switch You Want and Save With Walmart's Bundle Deal

From Popular Mechanics

Getting a new gaming system is an exciting moment for any gamer, but often bundles don't come with the exact stuff you need. But Walmart is discounting the Nintendo Switch today by letting you choose exactly what you'd like with your bundle.

Pick from two Switch systems (blue/red Joy-Cons or grey), five great Switch games (we recommend Super Mario Odyssey or Breath of the Wild), two sets of collector pins, and a carrying case that's currently enjoying a full five-star review.

Usually this would all cost north of $400, but Walmart is discounting that price down to $330. You won't get this much variability when snatching up your own Switch, so make sure you're getting the games and gear you actually want.

Conveniently, Amazon is also discounting the super popular Super Smash Bros. Ultimate from $60 down to $50 today. Nintendo doesn't discount its games very often, and this is one you're going to want in your collection.

