The Nintendo Switch is $20 off at Woot for Prime members

Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct was packed full of eye-catching games that are coming to Nintendo Switch . If a new version of Wii Sports or the option to play Portal or No Man’s Sky on the go intrigues you, but you haven’t snagged the console yet, now might be a good time to pick one up. Prime members can get $20 off a Nintendo Switch at Woot. That lowers the price to $280 .

Buy Nintendo Switch at Woot - $280

This is a return of a deal that we saw in late January. You’ll be able to save on a version of the console with a better battery that Nintendo released in 2019 — you won’t be able to get a discount on a Switch Lite or the OLED model this time around.

The Switch is a great console that we gave a score of 88 to in our most recent review (Nintendo has rolled out Bluetooth headphones support since then). It’s an excellent way to play games on both your TV and pretty much anywhere else. The library of titles in the eShop is stellar, ranging from blockbuster games and killer indies to Nintendo and Sega classics that are included in Switch Online plans . Of course, the Switch is the only official way to play Nintendo’s latest first-party console games too.

You’ll need to sign in to Woot with your Prime account to see the deal, which is limited to one unit per person. It’s worth noting that Woot’s return policy is different from parent company Amazon's. The offer runs until February 28th.

