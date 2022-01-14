Nintendo's 'Ring Fit Adventure' falls to $55, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

This week brought deals on Apple devices, gaming gear and more. The Mac Mini M1 remains on sale for $600 while the 3rd-generation AirPods are back down to a record low of $140. Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure is back in stock and $25 off, while you can still get a one-year Switch Online family membership plus a microSD card for 50 percent off. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure

Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure

The Ring Fit Adventure is back on sale for $55, or $25 off its normal price. It's a good option for Switch owners who want to work out more in the new year but don't want to go outside to do it. Joy-Cons strap to the included ring and leg strap so the game can record your movements as it has you doing things like squats and crunches to progress through a fantasy world, defeat enemies and more.

Buy Ring Fit Adventure at Amazon - $55

AirPods (3rd gen)

Apple totally overhauled AirPods for the third-generation version with the biggest changes coming in the design and audio quality.

Apple's latest AirPods are on sale for $140 right now, or 22 percent off their normal price. These are the company's newest earbuds and we gave them a score of 88 for their improved design, better audio quality and long battery life.

Buy AirPods (3rd gen) at Amazon - $140

2020 MacBook Pro M1

Apple's latest MacBook Pro with an M1 chip.

The 2020 MacBook Pro M1 remains $150 off, bringing the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage down to $1,150. It's not the latest MacBook Pro with the higher-end CPUs that Apple recently came out with, but it's still a viable option. We gave it a score of 84 for its speedy performance, lovely display and its long, 16.5-hour battery life.

Buy 2020 MacBook Pro M1 at Amazon - $1,150

Mac Mini M1

Apple Mac mini

The base Mac Mini M1 is $100 off thanks to a sale and an additional coupon, bringing it down to $600. This model runs on the M1 chipset along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This is Apple's most affordable M1 machine, making it a good option if you're in need of an upgraded desktop.

Buy Mac Mini at Amazon - $600

Nintendo Switch Online bundle

SanDisk 128GB microSD card Nintendo Switch

Amazon still has a bundle that includes a one-year Switch Online family membership and a 128GB SanDisk microSD card for $35. You're essentially getting the microSD card for free here, and the family-plan subscription gives up to eight people access to online play, cloud data storage and a library of NES and SNES games to play whenever you want.

Buy Switch Online bundle at Amazon - $35

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 revivew

The Galaxy Buds 2 are down to $100 right now, or $50 off their normal price. We gave them a score of 84 for their improve sound quality, adjustable ambient sound mode, comfortable design and support for wireless charging.

Buy Galaxy Buds 2 at Woot - $100

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pre-orders at Amazon come with a $100 gift card

Samsung's latest smartphone, the Galaxy S21 FE, is officially available and starting to ship and Amazon throws in a $100 gift card if you order the handset through the online retailer. We briefly tested the FE at CES 2022 and called it "last year's flagship without the frills," and it includes a 5-nanometer processor, a 120HZ display, a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, a larger battery and more.

Buy Galaxy S21 FE bundle at Amazon - $700

Google Nest Audio

The Nest Audio smart speaker is down to $75, which is $25 off its regular price. While not as good as its Black Friday price, it's still a good discount on one of our favorite smart speakers. It earned a score of 87 from us for its excellent audio quality, stereo mode and minimalist design. You can also pick up the Nest Mini for only $25.

Buy Nest Audio at Best Buy - $75

Google News Hub (2nd gen)

The second-generation Nest Hub has been discounted to $60, or $40 off its normal price. That's also only $10 more than it was during the holiday shopping season. We gave it a score of 89 for its nice 7-inch display, improved performance and audio quality plus its new sleep tracking feature.

Buy Nest Hub (2nd gen) at Best Buy - $60

Withings Body+ smart scale

Withings

Withings' Body+ smart scale is 41 percent off for today only as part of a daily deal on Amazon that includes a number of other similar scales. Withings' gadget connects to WiFi and tracks things like your weight change, body fat and water percentage, muscle and bone mass and more.

Buy Body+ smart scale at Amazon - $59

Libro.fm

Libro.fm collage

Engadget readers can get a total of two free audiobooks when signing up for Libro.fm, the audiobook subscription service that supports local bookstores. Similarly to Audible, a Libro.fm membership costs $15 per month and gives you one audiobook credit per month, plus 30 percent off any audiobooks you buy á la carte.

Subscribe to Libro.fm - $15/month

New tech deals

Echo Show 5

The second-generation Echo Show 5 is on sale for $45, or 47 percent off its normal price. Not much has changed from the first to the second generation, but that's ok. We gave the latest model a score of 85 for its good sound quality, tap-to-snooze feature and quaint design.

Buy Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) at Amazon - $45

Wyze Cam v3

The Wyze Cam v3 with spotlight kit is 32 percent off, knocking it down to $36. This is one of the easiest smart home security cameras to use, and one of the most affordable, and the spotlight kit will make it more useful as an outside cam at night.

Buy Wyze Cam v3 at Amazon - $36

HBO Max

HBO Max is having a sale through January 25th that knocks 20 percent off its monthly plans. That means you can get the service with ads for $8 per month or the ad-free tier for $12 per month, with both discounted rates lasting for one year. Current HBO Max subscribers cannot take advantage of the deal, but if you recently cancelled and wanted to come back, you should be able to get the discount.

Subscribe to HBO Max starting at $8/month

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.