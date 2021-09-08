NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO): Are Analysts Optimistic?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a CN¥5.6b loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥8.2b, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on NIO's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 21 industry analysts covering NIO, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of CN¥2.1b in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 92% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of NIO's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. NIO currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in NIO's case is 52%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

