NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) future prospects. NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China. The US$15b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CN¥11b and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥9.6b shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on NIO's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 28 of the American Auto analysts is that NIO is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of CN¥226m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 70% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for NIO given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with NIO is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in NIO's case is 57%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of NIO to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – NIO's company page on Simply Wall St.

Valuation: What is NIO worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on NIO's board and the CEO's background.

