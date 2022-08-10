NIO: Mounting Headwinds Batter Investor Confidence

John Engle
·3 min read

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) struggled in the first half of 2022 as economic turmoil and supply issues slowed production and sales growth. The Chinese electric vehicle maker has guided for a substantial uptick in the second half of the year. Investors do not seem wholly convinced, however.

The company will have an opportunity to address these concerns when it reports second-quarter earnings later this month.


Mid-year performance review

NIO sold 25,059 vehicles during the second quarter, up 14% year over year. June was especially important to this growth, with 12,961 units delivered during the final month of the quarter, up 60% year over year. The June boom was not enough to deliver sequential growth, however. The company's second-quarter delivery print fell 2.8% short of the 25,768 units sold during the first quarter.

During the first quarter, NIO brought in $1.48 billion in revenue, which translated to a GAAP loss of 17 cents per share. Revenue is set to decline in the second quarter due to lower unit sales and other economic headwinds. Analysts currently estimate that NIO will bring in $1.43 billion in revenue in the second quarter. Analysts predict a widening loss of 20 cents per share.

Despite recent downward revisions by several analysts, the consensus may still be a bit too generous. Headwinds from supply chain issues and rising costs likely did not help NIOs bottom line in the second quarter. A shortage of casting parts had a particularly negative impact on sales growth, especially for the ET7, the company's sole sedan model currently on the market.

What comes next

NIOs longtime promise of monumental growth is looking shakier. In July, the company delivered just over 10,000 vehicles, which increased 27% year over year but was down considerably from June and was just the fifth best month for the company overall. Notably, this was in spite of NIO having an additional model available in July 2022 that was not on the market the year prior.

The company does not have much time to get its growth engine back into high gear. In May 2021, NIO signed an extension to its manufacturing contract with state-owned JAC Manufacturing, doubling its unit production commitments to 240,000 vehicles per year. According to management guidance released in July, NIO aims to reach monthly production of 30,000 vehicles either in late 2022 or early 2023. However, the persistent headwinds that have slowed growth in recent months show little sign of dissipating anytime soon.

Still, NIO has a few positive things going for it, including two new vehicle models set to go to market in the third quarter. The first of these, the ET5 sedan, is scheduled for release in September. If NIO can ramp up production of these new models quickly, it may be able to get closer to its target. That is easier said than done, especially if the ET5 production line faces the same casting parts shortage that has thus far stymied production of its other sedan.

My take

Problems with sourcing parts and supplies, especially for the ET7, has already cost NIO some growth momentum. Those issues look likely to persist into the third quarter, at least. The stock was down 5% for the day on Aug. 9 and down 57.6% over the last 12 months. With a market capitalization still standing at more than $30 billion, the stock remains richly valued despite its recent battering by the market, in my opinion.

Investors interested in this name will be watching closely when NIO reports earnings for the second quarter, especially after the company opted to push its earning date out to Aug. 25.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Lucid All Sank Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) stocks were sinking today after a new report showed that Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle deliveries in China tumbled 64% in July. Nio (NYSE: NIO) -- which is based in China -- may be reacting negatively to that news, along with new data that showed the company continues to lag behind its rival in China. Additionally, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) may be losing some ground after Ford announced today that it's raising the price of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck due to rising material costs.

  • CBRE Group (CBRE) Boosts Flexibility, Ups Credit Facility

    CBRE Group (CBRE) scales up revolving credit facility from $3.15 billion to $3.5 billion. This move boosts its liquidity position and financial flexibility.

  • Top 10 Gainers on Wednesday

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 gainers on Wednesday. If you want to see some more stocks moving higher today, go directly to Top 5 Gainers on Wednesday. Notable stocks from the tech and industrials sectors, including The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) and Plug Power […]

  • Amazon expected to add 'Black Friday' game to its NFL streaming: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer outlines reports on how Amazon's streaming of NFL games may be expected to expand and how that may offset the streaming war with other platforms.

  • Trade Desk Stock Marks Biggest 1-Day Gain in 4 Years. What Wall Street Is Saying.

    The advertising-technology company delivered stronger quarterly results and a more upbeat forecast than expected.

  • $4.5-million 'Mushroom House' in Charlevoix built with stones pulled from Lake Michigan

    This $4.5 million sprawling mushroom-shaped home in Charlevoix is something out of a fairytale.

  • Ford raises F-150 Lightning prices across the board

    Ford is raising the price of the F-150 Lightning, with increases ranging from $6,000 to $8,500, depending on the model and trim level. The entry-level "Pro" badged F-150 Lightning will now retail for $46,974, while the top-tier "Platinum Extended Range" version comes in at nearly $100,000. Ford cites rising costs for materials, as well as "other factors" as the reasons behind the bump, and noted that the increase will only be valid for new orders and will not impact those who have already placed an order for one of the electric pickups and are waiting on delivery of their vehicle.

  • Tech Leads China Stock Selloff on Inflation, Earnings Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech shares led a broad slump in Chinese stocks Wednesday, as investors turned cautious over worries about the nation’s fragile economic recovery and potential market impact from US inflation data.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China In

  • Elon Musk sells $6.88 billion worth of Tesla shares

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Elon Musk has sold $6.88 billion worth of Tesla shares.

  • Micron Technology says it'll make $40 billion investment and create up to 40,000 jobs

    Micron Technology said it was planning to invest $40 billion through the end of the decade and create as many as 40,000 jobs in what it called the largest-ever investment in U.S. memory chip manufacturing. Micron said it'll use grants and credits made possible by the CHIPS and Science Act and begin production in the second half of the decade. The Boise, Idaho company said it will grow domestic production of memory from less than 2% to up to 10% of the global market.

  • Thematic investing about 'leaning into the growth side,' strategist says

    Citigroup Managing Director Scott Chronert joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market's reaction to July Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, Fed funds futures, recession risks, inflation, and the outlook for investors.

  • “First Digital Advertising Recession”: 10 Media Stocks Crushed in 2022

    In this article, we will look at the 10 media stocks that got crushed in 2022. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Media Stocks Crushed in 2022. “First Digital Advertising Recession” According to a report from Financial Times, some of the major players in the U.S. […]

  • Honda Motor Registers 6.9% Sales Growth In Q1

    Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 6.9% year-on-year to ¥3.8 trillion. The operating profit for the year fell 8.6% to ¥222.2 billion. Motorcycle business sales revenue increased 30.5% to ¥676 billion, whereas Automobile business sales revenue rose 3.4% to ¥2.3 trillion. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent fell 32.9% Y/Y to ¥149.2 billion. Outlook: Honda sees FY23 sales at ¥16.75 trillion (upward revision of prior forecast by 500 bill

  • John Travolta Mourns His Iconic 'Grease' Co-Star Olivia Newton-John

    John Travolta pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John. His iconic 'Grease' co-star died on Monday. She was 73. Following the musical's success, the actors reunited for 'Two of a Kind' in 1983. Olivia and John opened up to ET over the years about their undeniable on-screen chemistry.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Musk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk offloaded $6.9 billion worth of stock in Tesla Inc. to accumulate cash ahead of a trial that could force the billionaire to follow through on an agreement to acquire Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanDozens in China Infected Wi

  • Demand for chips is collapsing just as Joe Biden signs bill to jump-start more U.S. chipmaking

    Chip CEOs warn that the time of record sales and profits for chipmaking companies is over as consumer demand slows.

  • The Off-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought $62 Billion of in 4 Years

    Despite investing more than $62 billion in this stock since 2018, you won't find it in Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing.

  • Micron’s Warning Adds to Evidence of Collapsing Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the leading US maker of memory semiconductors, became the latest chipmaker to declare that demand is falling off rapidly. It warned investors that revenue won’t meet projections, sending industry stocks tumbling.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to