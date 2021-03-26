Nio to temporarily suspend production due to chip shortage

Logo of the electric vehicle maker NIO is seen at its store in Beijin
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc said on Friday it would halt production for five working days at its Hefei plant, due to a shortage in semiconductor chips.

Nio said it planned to suspend production from Monday. It also cut its first quarter delivery forecast to around 19,500 vehicles, compared to the 20,000 to 20,500 vehicles it had previously expected.

The company is one of several automakers to halt manufacturing this season.

Honda Motor Co Ltd and General Motors Co both announced this week they would continue production suspension at plants in North America for the coming weeks, citing the chip shortage as one of several reasons.

Swedish truck maker Volvo AB meanwhile said on Tuesday the chip shortage would have a "substantial" impact on its second-quarter earnings, and announced it would implement stop days across its truck manufacturing sites globally beginning in April.

A confluence of factors including factory shutdowns, booming demand for laptops and tablets, and sanctions against Chinese tech companies caused a global shortage of chips to rattle the electronics sector in December.

Originally concentrated in the auto industry, the shortage has widened to affect a range of consumer electronics, including smartphones.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Toby Chopra and Peter Graff)

Recommended Stories

  • France reports 4,709 people in intensive care with COVID, a high for 2021

    France reported that 4,709 people were in hospital intensive care units with COVID-19 on Thursday, an increase of 58 on a day earlier and a new 2021 high. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care is now close to the mid-November high of 4,919, though still well below the more than 7,000 people in ICU during France's first coronavirus lockdown in the spring of 2020. The health ministry's Geodes website also reported 228 new deaths from COVID-19, down from 272 deaths on Wednesday.

  • China's Meituan reported quarterly loss as it expands into new area

    Chinese food delivery company Meituan reported a loss on Friday for October-December after two consecutive quarters of profit, as it expanded into the community group-buying business that relies heavily on subsidies. It reported a loss of 2.24 billion yuan ($343 million) versus profit of 1.46 billion yuan in the same quarter a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing. Meituan, whose services also include restaurant reviews and bike sharing, said total revenue rose 34.7% in October-December from a year earlier to 37.92 billion yuan.

  • GM further cuts production in North America due to global chip shortage

    DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co extended production cuts in North America on Wednesday due to a worldwide semiconductor chip shortage that has impacted the auto sector. The U.S. automaker said its Wentzville, Missouri, assembly plant would be idled during the weeks beginning March 29 and April 5. The action was factored into GM's prior forecast that it could shave up to $2 billion off this year's profit, spokesman David Barnas said.

  • These Cheap Tequilas Are Budget-Friendly But Don't Lack In The Taste Department

    Save your money for the next bottle. From Delish

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 4.8% on Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk announced that customers could now purchase its electric vehicles with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Tesla disclosed in February that it invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin. It said at the time that it expected to begin accepting the cryptocurrency as a form of payment for its vehicles "in the near future."

  • What's inside a human ear

    Your ears are responsible for more than just hearing; they keep you balanced, control facial features and help your taste, thanks to what's inside.

  • Ship stuck in the Suez Canal unleashes flood of Internet jokes

    A giant ship has blocked the famous Suez Canal but opened up a torrent of memes and gifs lampooning the hapless container carrier, which has been jammed in the waterway since Tuesday. Elements of global commerce have been brought to a standstill, but no one was hurt, and the environment is so far undamaged. Images of them - dwarfed by the hull of the monster they were trying to dig out - circulated with comments on Twitter such as "these two guys and their digger are currently trying to save global trade."

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • GameStop stock price whipsaws after first earnings report since Reddit rally

    Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios VisualsGameStop shares responded to big misses on both the top and bottom lines in its latest earnings report just as one should expect — jumping 8.4% following the report's release after market close and then cratering by 21.8%.By the numbers: The company reported revenue of $2.12 billion for the fourth quarter versus $2.21 billion expected, and adjusted earnings of $1.34 per share versus estimates of $1.43.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeGlobal e-commerce sales increased 175% to represent 34% of net sales, up from 12% in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019.Of note: GameStop is still suspending guidance.State of play: In a separate announcement the company said former Amazon director and general manager Jenna Owens will be its next chief operating officer.GameStop also said chief customer officer Frank Hamlin will be stepping down, another major C-suite departure since Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen joined the board of directors in January.Between the lines: The Bankrate survey found that those who identified as Reddit users were more than twice as likely to be investing more compared to before the coronavirus pandemic than investing less (23% vs. 10%, respectively).Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A complete timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous relationship

    Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met in 2009 on the set of "The Rum Diary," which they starred in together.

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten

  • EU turns up heat on Astrazeneca as new COVID-19 wave surges

    EU leaders voiced frustration on Thursday over a massive shortfall in contracted deliveries of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, as a third wave of infections surged across Europe. With inoculation programmes running far behind those of Britain and the United States, the bloc's executive warned that vaccine exports by the British-Swedish company would be blocked until it delivers the shots it promised to the EU. "We have to and want to explain to our European citizens that they get their fair share," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference after a video-conference summit of the European Union's leaders.

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • N.Korea missile launch tests Biden, alarms Japan ahead of Olympics

    North Korea launched two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday, underscoring steady progess in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the new U.S. administration as it reviews North Korea policy. The apparent tests were reported by authorities in the United States, South Korea, and Japan, and coincided with the start of the Olympic torch relay in Japan. They would be the first ballistic missile tests by North Korea in nearly a year and the first reported since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

  • Lauren Boebert removes guns from interview background but says hammers are ‘as dangerous as assault weapons’

    Lauren Boebert says hammers are as dangerous as assault weapons

  • 'Double mutant': What are the risks of India's new Covid-19 variant

    India has found a new "double mutant" variant of the coronavirus. How worried should we be?

  • Boulder shooter was cuffed with his victim’s handcuffs

    Officer Talley, 51, had joined BPD in 2010 and was the first officer on the scene when he was fatally shot

  • The UN leaked a Saudi threat to assassinate an official to make sure the killing didn't happen

    UN officials were told that if Callamard did not ease off her investigation there were people willing to kill her.

  • Study names 12 most dangerous anti-vaxxers in America

    The report demands that all 12 anti-vaxxers be de-platformed

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’