Nio Is a Tried and True Performer

Faizan Farooque
·4 min read

Nio (NYSE:NIO) has faced a difficult economy recently, but the electric vehicle manufacturer is still going strong. Despite losses widening year-over-year, Nio delivered on revenue in its recent quarter, notching sales of $1.83 million, a 32.6% year-over-year increase. Nio also achieved record deliveries with 31,607 vehicles shipped, up 29% from last year.

Most of Nio's sales were from within China, but Nio is actively working towards solving logistics issues related to international production and delivery. it is also diversifying its product line.


The company's guidance for a big jump in EV production for the fourth quarter suggests Nio is on course for further success despite the challenging market conditions. Ultimately, Nio appears to be doing well in my view and shows promise heading into 2023 and beyond.

Innovation and geographic expansion

With its revolutionary battery-as-a-service subscription offering, Nio has proven to be a major disruptor in the evolving electric vehicle market. Nio offers discounted prices on its EVs, and customers can upgrade or swap their batteries from Nio at any time. This unique business model has made Nio one of the most compelling players in the Chinese EV market, putting Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to the test. Nio's offering is ambitious, seeks to revolutionize EV technology and promises customer loyalty.

Moreover, Nio's latest sedans, ET7 and ET5, give their customers a broad range of 621 miles on one charge with an option to upgrade their batteries.

Nio aims to lead the way in affordable customization options, allowing customers an unmatched degree of personalization while proving that they care about holding onto their investments. Nio has set a high bar as each one of its innovations stacks up on value.

The company's newly launched ET5 is quickly becoming China's most popular premium sedan. Nio expects its sales to take over those of the BMW 3 Series in China in just one year. The car is already on the list of top 10 premium sedans in the country by units sold. Before its launch, the company received around 200,000 pre-orders for the mid-sized sedan. In 2023, the company is planning to put out five new models.

With Nio leading from the front, other EV makers have no option other than matching Nio's standards and presenting better deals if they want to even compete, making things tougher for Tesla, so it can be safely said that this company is doing good for itself and the industry overall by driving faster innovation.

Apart from the new products, investors will also be happy with the company's geographic expansion. Nio first made its international mark in Norway, delivering 900 vehicles in the past year. In October, the company started offering its products and services in other European countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden. It also has two swapping stations in Norway as well as an R&D center in Berlin. It plans to expand in five further European markets. The electric car manufacturer plans to expand to 25 markets by 2025, including the United States.

Macroeconomic headwinds are not easing up

The price of EV batteries has been surging exponentially because of shortages and increased costs of raw materials. As a result, EV battery cell prices are estimated to rise as much as $138 per kilowatt-hour between 2023 to 2026, a surge of 22%. The demand for batteries is projected to increase 30% by 2030 to 4,500 gigawatt-hours per year, according to a report from McKinsey. China's demand for lithium-ion batteries will increase by 40% through 2030. The increasing prices exacerbated by raw material shortages could cause a price spike of $1,500 to $3,000 per EV by 2026.

Electric vehicle manufacturers were already facing high prices and material shortages in addition to labor shortages, supply chain issues and production delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Another challenge electric vehicle manufacturers face is the fear of another nationwide lockdown in China due to the rising positive cases and deaths recently. China has a strict zero-Covid policy which has previously resulted in factory operations being stopped for months. In 2022, Nio had to shut down production twice due to supply chain issues caused by Covid restrictions that shut down its suppliers' factories. It reportedly caused the company a loss of 7,000 and 5,000 units in production and deliveries, respectively.

The problem is that the zero-Covid policies will likely need to continue forever in order to be effective; as soon as they stop, Covid will likely sweep China the same way it did other countries previously, causing shutdowns due not to lockdowns but to people being sick.

Takeaway

China has the biggest EV market in the world, and Nio is emerging as a top player in the contry. According to S&P Global, the number of electric vehicles sold in China will increase to more than 15 million by 2030, five times more than the number of EVs sold in 2021.

While not profitable yet, Nio is positioned well to create profits in the long run because of its strong unit delivery growth, international expansion and growing technology leadership.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

