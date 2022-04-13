Nipomo man arrested 3 months after shooting that injured 1 in Santa Maria

Apr. 13—A Nipomo man was recently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to a January shooting in Santa Maria that left one man injured, according to police officials on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West Colebrook Drive for a shooting reported at about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 19 and located an adult Hispanic male with a gunshot wound to the torso, according to Santa Maria Police.

The man, who was not identified, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center and eventually flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Detectives initiated an investigation and over the next several weeks, they identified 22-year-old Manuel Armando Sanchez as the alleged shooter.

Santa Maria Police Department and Santa Barbara County District Attorney's officials worked together to obtain an arrest warrant for Sanchez, who was taken into custody on unrelated charges in San Luis Obispo County, according to the SMPD.

During the booking process, an outstanding warrant for attempted murder was discovered for Sanchez by San Luis Obiso County sheriff's officials, who notified the Santa Maria Police Department of his arrest.