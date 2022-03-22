Nipomo man sentenced to 32 years to life in state prison for burglary, sexual assault charges

Mar. 21—A Nipomo man was sentenced to 32 years to life in state prison after he was convicted of sexual assault and burglary charges following a jury trial in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Judge Craig Van Rooyen on Monday sentenced Kammeron Isaac Anderson, 26, after a jury convicted him on charges of residential burglary with intent to commit rape and two counts of assault with intent to commit rape stemming from several incidents in 2021, according to District Attorney Dan Dow.

Anderson was convicted of the charges, which also included petty theft, on Dec. 16, 2021, following a trial that lasted nearly three weeks.

"This sexual predator's appropriately tough sentence of 32 years to life in prison serves to punish his violent behavior and to protect other innocent individuals from any future predatory behavior," Dow said.

Dow said the jury heard testimony from three victims in three separate incidents in 2021 and a victim from a 2018 incident in which Anderson received a sexual battery conviction.

The first 2021 incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Jan. 10, when a sleeping couple woke to find Anderson in their bedroom wearing only underwear. Anderson grabbed his clothing and fled the scene, according to Dow.

Two additional incidents occurred between 3:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Jan 22, 2021, when Anderson attempted to restrain two women after entering their residences, but fled the scene once confronted by other occupants inside the home.

Anderson was arrested the next day at a residence where he previously stole a package, according to Dow.

In a separate hearing, Dow said Van Rooyen determined that Anderson had a previous "strike" from a serious felony conviction in 2018, which doubled his prison time in this case.