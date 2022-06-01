Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY) closed at $16.76, marking a +0.96% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 0.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.32%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.08% higher. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.5, so we one might conclude that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.