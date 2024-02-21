NIPSCO accepting 2024 Environmental Action Grant applications

Feb. 21—The application period is open for NIPSCO's Environmental Action Grant to support local nonprofit organizations with environmental restoration and education projects throughout northern Indiana.

"NIPSCO employees are dedicated to contributing to the communities we serve, and we look forward to launching this grant program every year," said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO Director of Public Affairs and Economic Development. "We are proud to support local organizations who are focused on improving our environment and providing educational opportunities surrounding this important topic."

Since 2016, NIPSCO's Environmental Action Grant helped 124 projects come into fruition across northern Indiana. Last year, NIPSCO funded 15 diverse environmental restoration and education projects across the territory. The projects focused on Monarch butterflies, habitat restoration, youth outdoor nature education and sustainability programming. Many funded projects and programs included a significant volunteer and community engagement component, encouraging community members to give back through environmental stewardship projects.

Grants are available in the amount of $500 to $5,000 each. Applications will be accepted now through April 5. Grant awards will be announced the week of April 22 in celebration of Earth Day.

Nonprofit organizations with an environmental restoration or education project are invited to learn more at www.NIPSCO.com/Community. When submitting an application online, applicants should select the "Environmental Stewardship" option in the Area of Impact drop-down box on the application.

Applications should include a project description and goals, budget, target audience, timeline and evaluation method. The NIPSCO Environmental Grant Committee evaluates requests in the following areas: strategic alignment, resource availability, visibility and recognition, project or program impact and organization priorities.

Eligible organizations must be a 501©3 or other non-profit as determined by the Internal Revenue Service with an environmental project focus and have a direct impact in a NIPSCO service area. Grant funding is not intended for capital projects including weatherization, LEED-certification, trail/path building or expansion, Green Build construction or solar panel purchases.