NIPSCO, Goshen Police, offer winter storm tips

Jan. 11—GOSHEN — With winter weather expected this weekend, both the Goshen Police Department and NIPSCO offer information to residents.

"Sunday, the temperatures are forecasted to drop into the single digits with wind chills expected to drop temperatures into negative numbers without relief for several days," said GPD Officer Jim Ballard. "With that said, the Goshen Police Department needs all the help we can get to reach out to those in our community who may need assistance. We can connect and help transport anyone in need to a safe warm place anytime of the day.

"We are asking the public to check in on elderly neighbors or those with disabilities from time to time to see if they need help. The Goshen Police Department can be reached at 533-4151 to request us to check-in on someone or call 911 in an emergency."

The City of Goshen utilizes the Goshen Public Library, 601 S 5th St., during working hours and Faith Mission, 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart. The city also has the ability to establish an emergency weather shelter during extreme weather emergencies if needed. Hours for the Goshen Library are as follows Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 10 a.m. — 8 p.m., Tuesday, 1 — 8 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — closed Sunday

NIPSCO offered some tips as well.

"As temperatures drop, our employees will be working hard to make sure our customers stay safe and warm," a NIPSCO news release stated. "We want to make sure our customers are ready, too.

Here are several reminders about safety, savings and payment assistance:

—Do NOT use stoves, ovens or grills to heat your home.

—Do NOT overload your electric outlets.

—Check your carbon monoxide detectors.

—Check on elderly or vulnerable neighbors, friends or relatives and pets to make sure they are safe.

—Place space heaters on hard, non-flammable surface away from bedding, drapes, furniture and flammable products.

—Clear snow and ice from your meter — gently — with a broom, not a shovel.

—Clear snow and ice from your intake, exhaust and/or make-up air vents.

—Keep an eye out for rapid melting of snow and ice that can cause flooding.

—Drive safely during icy conditions — If your car hits an electric utility pole and the power line comes down, stay inside your vehicle, unless in immediate danger, such as a fire, and contact 911. If you must exit the car, jump clear without touching metal (the car) and the ground at the same time.

Save Energy

—Caulk the cracks — stop drafts by weather-stripping or caulking all cracks around doors and windows.

—Change furnace filters often, dirty filters block the flow of air.

—Use storm windows and doors or sheets of clear plastic to keep in the heated air in winter.

—Avoid blocking registers and radiators with draperies, curtains, furniture or anything else.

Assistance is also available for income-eligible customers and those facing financial or medical emergencies. More information is available at NIPSCO.com/assistance.

Storm related electric outages can reported in four ways:

—On the NIPSCO Mobile App;

—Online at NIPSCO.com/out;

—Text the word "Out" to 444111.

—Call 1-800-464-7726.