Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer Eric Holder’s trial postponed due to COVID

Tonya Pendleton
·4 min read

Almost two years later, Nipsey Hussle’s alleged murderer’s trial has been delayed

Eric Holder won’t be going to trial anytime soon. Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer’s trial has been delayed for at least 90 days due to the coronavirus pandemic. Holder is accused of fatally shooting Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, on March 31 last year outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles.

Appearing before a judge in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Holder was told that the trial would likely be delayed until at least January 2021, if not beyond that.

Eric Holder Nipsey Hussle
Eric Holder (Los Angeles Police Department)

As reported by the NY Daily News, Holder appeared in jail-issued clothing with waist shackles and a face mask.

“You have the right to a speedy trial,” Judge Robert J. Perry told Holder. “What counsel is suggesting is that we have you come back on the 21st of January and see where we are and try to have a trial within 30 days of the 21st, but you’ve heard my comments, I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

According to witness testimony, Holder killed the Victory Lap rapper because Hussle accused him of being a “snitch.” Surveillance video shows a man approaching Hussle, who was standing outside of his store that day talking to friends when he was approached from behind. Hussle collapsed after being shot multiple times, including in the head. The shooter appeared to then kick him while he was lying prone on the ground.

Nipsey Hussle thegrio.com
Nipsey Hussle speaks to kids. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for PUMA)

Holder fled in a vehicle driven by a female friend and was arrested without incident in Los Angeles two days later when someone tipped police that an individual matching his description was seen walking in Bellflower, a city near L.A. Holder was indicted by a grand jury on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and assault with a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

He has been held in a Los Angeles jail on $7M bond ever since. Once represented by former O.J. prosecutor Chris Darden, now a Los Angeles-based defense attorney, Holder is now represented by a public defender after death threats forced Darden to drop the case.

According to transcripts obtained by the Daily News, it appeared Hussle was just letting Holder know he might face some issues in the streets because he was alleged to have worked with the police.

“Nipsey was more or less trying to, trying to look out for the dude, was trying to help him,” Sherman Douglas, a friend of Hussle’s who witnessed the shooting said in court transcripts. “Like basically warning the dude, like, you know, ‘They got some paperwork on you. I haven’t read the paperwork, but you know, you got to watch your back.”

Holder is in a cell by himself, he confirmed to the judge, and when asked if he was OK with the trial delay, he said yes.

“Mr. Holder, I don’t know what to tell you except that the court system and this county are plagued by a sickness that we call the COVID virus, and the court system has been very much impacted,” Judge Perry said.

Holder will return to court on Jan. 21 to see when the trial may proceed.

As theGrio reported, Hussle was recently paid tribute to by his partner, actress Lauren London, with whom he shared a 4-year-old son, Kross. Last month, the actress got a second tattoo of a note Hussle had written to her, expressing his love.

Earlier this year, Hussle won two posthumous Grammy Awards for Best Rap Performance for “Racks in the Middle” with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy and one for “Higher” for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration with John Legend and DJ Khaled.

