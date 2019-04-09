Nipsey Hussle death: Rapper died 35 minutes after shooting, death certificate says

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was not pronounced dead until a full 35 minutes after the shooting outside of his store, a newly released death certificate says.

The new information comes a week after the artist was gunned down in Los Angeles’s Hyde Park neighbourhood.

After the shooting, Nipsy — whose birth name is Ermias Asghedom — was rushed to the hospital, where his family and friends then flocked.

He was 33-years-old when he died.

The shooting was caught on surveillance camera, with the shooter taking three shots at the rapper before kicking his body. The suspect has been identified as a man named Eric Holder, and two other people were also shot during the attack but survived.

The shooting has been met with shock in the Los Angeles community, and has sparked an outpouring of grief from friends, family, celebrities, and sports stars.

Nipsey’s family — father Dawit Asghedom and mother Angelique Smith — have praised their son as a divine gift.

“It was like he was sent by God to give some love to bring us together because that’s what his lyrics were saying, always,” Mr Asghedom told The Los Angeles Times.

“I would like for him to be remembered as a humble, spirited, respectful man who had, since his childhood, had an extraordinary and unlimited intellectual capacity.”

Lauren London, the rapper’s longtime girlfriend, also weighed in.

“He was a protector and wanted us to be our best at all times. He was a truth seeker and truth speaker,” Ms London, who is also the mother of his children, said. “I’m going to keep my head high and always represent for my king to the fullest. He loved his kids. He was a family man. His family came first.”