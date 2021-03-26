Nipsey Hussle’s estate reaches settlement with Crips over slogan

The late rapper’s estate filed suit last year over the slogan, ‘The Marathon Continues’

Months after Nipsey Hussle‘s estate filed suit against Crips LLC over his ‘The Marathon Continues’ slogan, the estate has reportedly reached a settlement.

Next week marks two years since the tragic passing of rapper Nipsey Hussle. Shot and killed outside of his Marathon Clothing Company store in Los Angeles, the rapper was 33 at the time of his passing.

As TMZ reported last year, Hussle’s estate wound up filing suit against Crips LLC over the rights to Hussle’s signature slogan, ‘The Marathon Continues.’ According to the report, “the Crips organization filed a trademark application less than two months after Nipsey was murdered outside his Marathon Clothing store.”

Rapper Nipsey Hussle watches an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Read More: Nipsey Hussle’s estate assessed at more than $4M

TMZ reported that Hussle’s family had grown increasingly frustrated with the Crips organization in summer 2020, writing that they continued to use the trademarks even though the family had obtained several ‘marathon’ trademarks of their own. At the time, the estate was seeking “monetary damages and a judgment directing the company to destroy any merch the Crips have made with the trademarks.”

Now, per a new report from TMZ, Hussle’s estate has finally reached a settlement with Crips LLC. Hussle’s brother, Samiel Asghedom, reportedly informed the court this week that they reached a settlement with the organization.

According to documents obtained by the website, “The sides are still hammering out some of the terms — but they expect to submit the formal terms of the agreement shortly.”

As theGrioreported last December, Hussle’s belongings, “including the inventory of his trademark portfolio, shares of companies he owned, and personal items,” were estimated to be valued at $4.1M. His various deals throughout his life proved to be especially lucrative, including his record label and clothing brand.

All Money In No Money Out, Inc., his record label created in 2010, was reportedly worth more than $2M. He also owned 25% of The Marathon Clothing brand, which is now valued at more than $270K.

Story continues

Nipsey Hussle’s family and Lauren London accept Humanitarian Award on behalf of Nipsey Hussle the 2019 BET Awards. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Read More: Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer Eric Holder’s trial postponed due to COVID

The estate is reportedly guided by the late rapper’s family, who currently have guardianship of his 12-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom. His partner, actress Lauren London (the mother of his four-year-old son, Kross Ermias Asghedom) controls their son’s portion of the estate.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

theGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Nipsey Hussle’s estate reaches settlement with Crips over slogan appeared first on TheGrio.