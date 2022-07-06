Nipsey Hussle: Jury finds man guilty of murder in 2019 shooting of rapper
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Nipsey HussleAmerican rapper
Eric Ronald Holder Jr has been found guilty of first-degree murder for shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019.
Holder was also charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder for two others who were injured in the shooting. He faces a maximum of life in prison.
The man’s attorney conceded that his client shot and killed the musician, but contended the crime was committed in the heat of passion.
This story is being updated