Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison

Eric Holder Jr.

Eric Holder Jr., the man convicted of killing Nipsey Hussle, has been sentenced to 60 years after he murdered the rapper and entrepreneur outside of his Crenshaw clothing store in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke sealed his fate Wednesday after a lengthy trial that detailed the incident. Jacke sentenced Holder Jr. to 25 years to life in state prison for murdering Hussle and an additional 25 years to life for using a gun. Holder will also serve 10 years in prison for shooting two other men with Hussle at the time of his murder.

Because Holder Jr. was caught on camera fatally shooting Hussle, defense attorney Aaron Jansen tried to convince the court to find him guilty of manslaughter, not murder, the Times reports. In addition, he attempted to claim Holder Jr. was not in his right mind after the rapper mentioned there might be “paperwork” on him, suggesting Holder may have been a snitch.

Jansen claimed that accusation “triggered” his client, explaining both Holder and Hussle were a part of the Rollin’ 60s set of the Crips, and being deemed a snitch by someone of the rapper’s caliber could be deadly.

Indeed, it was.

“This was not just a pleasant conversation between homies who are chopping it up … this was a serious accusation,” Jansen said during his 2022 closing argument. “Mr. Holder Jr. took it serious, as it was. He knows the consequences of being called a snitch in this manner.”

However, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney painted a much different picture. He said the defendant was “jealous” of Nip’s successful career, as he was also a rapper. McKinney also told the jury that Holder Jr. told Hussle, “You’re through,” after he shot him.

“You got me,” Hussle responded before his death.

According to the Times, as Holder was led away, Herman Douglas, Hussle’s close friend known as “Cowboy,” started singing “Hit the Road Jack” and was escorted out of the courtroom for his response.

TMZ notes Holder Jr. is in his 30s. So if he ever gets out, it would be when he’s nearing 100 years old.