Those who want to celebrate rapper Nipsey Hussle's life can apply for free tickets to his memorial service starting Tuesday, according to details released Monday by Staples Center.

The service honoring the murdered rapper will begin at Thursday at 10 a.m. PDT and is scheduled to run for two hours at the downtown Los Angeles arena, which seats more than 20,000 people.

Free tickets will be available for California residents only starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. PDT at axs.com.

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store on March 31.

Although news of a Thursday memorial was known, a post on the 33-year-old rapper's Instagram account featured an official announcement and invitation: "Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life."

Hussle, who has done much to support the development of his Los Angeles community, is pictured in the invitation in a white outfit with accompanying angel wings. The message below the picture says, "Join Us for the Celebration of the Life & Legacy of Nipsey Hussle."

More: Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot to death; LAPD looking for man who fled the scene

More: Why losing Nipsey Hussle hurts so badly

The Instagram post refers readers to a Staples Center webpage. In addition to the restriction to California residents, there is a limit of four tickets per household.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. PDT and guests are encouraged to arrive early.

More: Nipsey Hussle shooting suspect Eric Holder pleads not guilty to murder charge

All members of a group must enter Staples Center together and be prepared for metal-detector screening and bag inspection. Cameras and recording devices will not be permitted inside the venue. Outside food and beverages are forbidden, but will be available for purchase. For more details, go to the Staples Center guest-services page.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nipsey Hussle memorial service Thursday at Staples Center, ticketing details announced