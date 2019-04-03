Nipsey Hussle murder investigation: Everything we know so far

Authorities say Eric Holder, the prime suspect in Nipsey Hussle's shooting death, has been captured.

"Eric Holder, the suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been arrested and is in police custody," the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Los Angeles sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida told the Associated Press a man matching the description of Holder was detained Tuesday afternoon in Bellflower, a city about 20 miles southeast of where Hussle was slain Sunday.

Police are also looking for the woman who drove Holder from the scene.

Earlier Tuesday, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore provided more details on Holder and said police believe he and Hussle were "known to each other." He also addressed the violence that broke out Monday night during a vigil outside the South Central Los Angeles boutique where Hussle, 33, was killed.

Here's what is known about the investigation at this point:

Lauren London speaks out

Hours after Holder's arrest, Hussle's longtime girlfriend, actress Lauren London, took to Instagram to say she's "completely lost" after the rapper was gunned down at the same place the couple first met.

"I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul....I’m lost without you," she wrote alongside a series of pictures of the rapper. "We are lost without you babe. I have no words."

The couple started dating in 2013 and have one son together – Kross Asghedom, 2. London is also mother to 9-year-old son Cameron Carter with rapper Lil Wayne, while Hussle had daughter Emani Asghedom from a previous relationship.

London shared a picture of their blended family dressed all in white.

LAPD chief: Shooting was over a personal dispute, not the result of gang violence

Moore said that while his department has reason to believe that the shooting suspect belongs to a gang, they are operating under the understanding that the shooting was personal, not gang-related.

At the time, Moore also called upon Holder to surrender: "If Eric Holder is watching and listening, I ask him to surrender and to defend himself as he feels appropriate … but to stop this from continuing."

1 stabbed, 19 injured as violence breaks out at vigil

One person was stabbed and others were injured from unknown causes after violence broke out during a vigil Monday evening at The Marathon Clothing, the South Los Angeles boutique where Hussle was gunned down one day earlier.

Of the 19 people transported from the scene by first responders, Moore said the majority of cases were "cuts and sprains" sustained in the stampede after someone brandished a handgun and another person tried to disarm him. He added that reports that shots had been fired did not prove true.

Of the handful of critical cases, one person was hit by a car amid the chaos. At least one appeared to have been stabbed, as witnessed by a USA TODAY reporter. However, the Los Angeles Fire Department later said it was unclear whether the wounds were the result of an intentional stabbing or broken glass.

Violence breaks out at Nipsey Hussle memorial: At least one stabbed, 19 injured

LAPD names suspect; surveillance camera footage found

Late Monday night, the LAPD also put a name and face to the suspect at the center of Monday's manhunt: Eric Holder.

The department issued a tweet overnight with Holder's photo and said he fled the scene in a white, 4-door 2016 Chevy Cruze sedan with California license plate 74JD742. The tweet asked that anyone with information call the South Bureau Homicide unit at (323) 786-5100 or submit a tip at lacrimestoppers.org.

TMZ and CNN obtained security-camera footage from a nearby business that shows the suspect walking up to Hussle and two other men in front of his clothing store at about 3:20 p.m. PDT and firing at them multiple times before running to an alley and fleeing into a waiting car driven by an unidentified female.

