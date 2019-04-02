Nipsey Hussle murder: Memorial to late rapper descends into chaos after stabbing triggers stampede

At least one person has been stabbed and several people injured after a memorial for murdered rapper Nipsey Hussle descended into chaos.

According to reports, a crowd assembled for the vigil outside the 33-year-old’s The Marathon Clothing store in south Los Angeles panicked after hearing what they believed to be gunshots.

Footage of the scene shared on social media show thousands of mourners near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue suddenly disperse in a panic, trampling over each other while running to safety.

Fox LA’s Kevin Takumi claimed people started running after a fight between two groups broke out. It is unclear if the fight caused the stampede.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and were trying to move the injured patients to a safe location, before transporting them to a hospital.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement: “The majority of injuries were related to ‘trample injuries’ sustained when the crowd rushed out.”

Los Angeles police arrived at the vigil armed with riot gear and batons but denied the reports of gunfire, tweeting: “Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate. We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order.’

Nipsey Hussle was shot outside his clothing shop in south Los Angeles. (AP) More

"We understand the community is mourning and we feel your loss.We are asking for everyone to follow the officers directions and disperse from the immediate area."

Hussle, real name Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was pronounced dead at hospital after being shot multiple times by an unknown gunman out his clothing store around 3.20pm on 31 March.

It comes as the LAPD revealed they were looking for a man called Eric Holder in connection with the murder.

A spokesperson for the force said: “On March 31, 2019 around 3:20pm, three male adults were standing in front of a business in a strip mall in the 3400 block of West Slauson Blvd.

“The suspect walked up to the men and fired numerous shots at them. The victims were struck and fell to the ground.

“The suspect ran southbound through an adjacent alley to a waiting vehicle. The suspect entered the passenger side and fled the area… The vehicle was driven by an unidentified female.”