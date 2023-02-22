Nipsey Hussle's killer sentenced to at least 60 years in prison

By Jorge Garcia

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -A California man was sentenced on Wednesday to at least 60 years in prison for the 2019 killing of Grammy-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle after a chance encounter in the south Los Angeles neighborhood where the men grew up.

A jury had found Eric Holder Jr, 32, guilty of first-degree murder in July 2022 for fatally shooting Hussle outside a clothing store the rapper owned.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke sentenced Holder to 25 years to life in state prison for murdering Hussle, plus an additional 25 years to life because he used a gun in the slaying.

Holder was ordered to serve an additional 10 years in prison for shooting two bystanders.

Prosecutors said Holder shot Hussle at least 10 times after they ran into each other on a Sunday afternoon outside the clothing store. Following a brief conversation, Holder left and returned about 10 minutes later and opened fire.

Public defender Aaron Jansen acknowledged that Holder killed Hussle but argued that he should not be convicted of first-degree murder because he said the attack was not pre-meditated.

Jansen said Holder acted in "the heat of passion" after Hussle told him there were rumors of him "snitching" to police, which he considered a serious offense. Holder did not testify during the trial.

Hussle, who was 33 when he died, had publicly acknowledged that he joined a gang as a teenager. He later became an activist and entrepreneur as he found success with rap music and collaborated with artists including Snoop Dogg and Drake.

In 2020, Hussle won two posthumous Grammy awards including one for "Racks in the Middle," released a few weeks before his death and featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Jorge Garcia in Los AngelesEditing by Leslie Adler, Matthew Lewis and David Gregorio)