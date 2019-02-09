Niraku GC Holdings, Inc. (HKG:1245): Time For A Financial Health Check

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Niraku GC Holdings, Inc. (HKG:1245) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of HK$694m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Assessing first and foremost the financial health is vital, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. However, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into 1245 here.

Does 1245 produce enough cash relative to debt?

1245’s debt levels surged from JP¥16b to JP¥18b over the last 12 months , which accounts for long term debt. With this rise in debt, 1245 currently has JP¥18b remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. On top of this, 1245 has produced cash from operations of JP¥5.0b over the same time period, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 28%, signalling that 1245’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In 1245’s case, it is able to generate 0.28x cash from its debt capital.

Can 1245 pay its short-term liabilities?

Looking at 1245’s JP¥9.9b in current liabilities, the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of JP¥19b, with a current ratio of 1.93x. Usually, for Hospitality companies, this is a suitable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

SEHK:1245 Historical Debt February 9th 19 More

Is 1245’s debt level acceptable?

1245 is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 64%. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can check to see whether 1245 is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In 1245’s, case, the ratio of 6.5x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as 1245’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

1245’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around 1245’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure 1245 has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Niraku GC Holdings to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

