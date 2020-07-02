Nisin Market by Application and Region - Global Trends and Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nisin Market by Application (Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products, Dairy Products, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery Products, Canned & Frozen Food products, and Other applications) and Region - Global Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nisin market is projected to grow from USD 429.64 million in 2019 to reach USD 553.00 million, recording a CAGR of 4.5 % in terms of value.



Key factors, such as the increase in demand for clean label ingredient snacks and organic preservatives across regions, are projected to drive the growth of the nisin market during the forecast period.



By application, the dairy product segment accounted for the largest share in 2019.



The dairy products segment is projected to dominate the application segment in the nisin market. For dairy products, such as cheese, nisin is the most preferred and effective preservative due to the heat treatment steps of pasteurization, which does not eliminate all the spores. In addition, milk is sensitive to thermal treatment. Therefore, manufacturers prefer investing in nisin to preserve dairy products.



North America accounted for the largest share in the global nisin market due to the higher acceptability and growing awareness toward clean label products.



The global nisin market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. The nisin market in the North American region is projected to be driven by the increase in consumer awareness toward organic and clean label ingredients. North America is a key manufacturer of the food & beverage industry. Moreover, North America is one of the leading consumers of dairy products, processed food, and canned food products. Nisin is one of the non-toxic preservative options, which is gaining popularity among manufacturers.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Overview of the Market

4.2 Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 North America: Nisin Market, by Key Application and Country

4.4 Market, by Application and Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Effective and Non-Toxic Properties Than Other Natural Preservatives

5.3.1.2 Nisin Acts as a Natural Preservative With Therapeutic Benefits

5.3.1.3 Increase in the Use of Natural Preservatives for Meat & Poultry Products in Europe and North America

5.3.1.4 Consumer Awareness for Clean Label Products

5.3.1.5 Health Hazards of Chemical Preservatives

5.3.1.6 Growth in International Trade, Demand, and Investments in the Processed Food Market to Drive the Demand for Nisin

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Crucial and Sensitive Production

5.3.2.2 Use of Preservation Techniques to Discourage Demand for Nisin

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Availability of Resources and High Demand for Nisin in Emerging Markets to Create Profitable Opportunities for Manufacturers

5.3.3.2 Potential Applications in the Brewery Industry

5.3.3.3 High Demand for Functional Foods to Offer Growth Opportunities

5.3.3.4 Launch of Products from Non-Gmo Sources to Drive Demand

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Limited Resources and High Cost of Natural Preservatives



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Industry Insights

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Supply Chain Analysis

6.4 Factors Affecting Choice of Preservatives

6.4.1 Regulations & Role of Preservatives

6.4.2 Permissible List for Use of Preservatives

6.4.3 Preference for Natural Preservative

6.4.4 Supply of Preservatives

6.5 Impact of Covid-19 on the Food Preservatives and Nisin Markets

6.6 Nisin Production Method

6.7 Technology Trends

6.8 Price Trends



7 Comparisons of Nisin With Other Competing Bacteriocins

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bacteriocin Market Potential

7.2.1 Nisin Market

7.2.2 Pediocin Pa-1/Ach Market

7.3 Comparison in Terms of Technical Properties

7.4 Advantages of Nisin Bacteriocin

7.4.1 Offers Health Benefits Such as Prevention of Tooth Decay and Termination of Tumor Cells

7.4.2 Inclusion of Nisin in Active Packaging

7.4.3 Safe to Use as Preservatives in Food Products

7.4.4 Effective in Both Thermal and Non-Thermal Treatments



8 Market for Nisin, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Covid-19 Impact on Nisin Market, by Application

8.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

8.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario

8.2 Dairy Products

8.2.1 Nisin to Witness High Demand in the Dairy Industry as Dairy Products Are Sensitive to Thermal and Chemical Preservatives

8.3 Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products

8.3.1 Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products Are Prone to Spore and Mold Infections, and Therefore, Are Profitable Markets for Nisin

8.4 Beverages

8.4.1 Increase in Consumption and Export of Beverages to Drive the Demand for Nisin as a Biopreservative in the Food Industry

8.5 Bakery & Confectionery Products

8.5.1 Rise in Popularity for Clean Label Preservatives in the Bakery and Confectionery Industries to Drive the Demand for Nisin

8.6 Canned & Frozen Food Products

8.6.1 the Increase in Demand for Canned and Frozen Food Products Due to the Change in Lifestyle of Customers to Drive the Growth of the Market

8.7 Other Applications



9 Market for Nisin, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Covid-19 Impact on the Nisin Market

9.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

9.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Increase in Consumption of Vegetarian Food Products to Drive the Growth of the Dairy Market in the US, Which, in Turn, Encourages the Demand for Nisin

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increase in Demand for Meat and Processed Meat Products to Drive the Growth of the Market

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Unavailability of Substitutes for Nisin to Drive the Growth of the Market

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Increase in Consumption of Beverages Encourages the Growth of the Dairy Market in Germany, Driving the Demand for Nisin

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Rise in Canned Food Production and Exports to Drive the Growth of the Market in the UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 the Personal Care Product Market to Witness High Demand for Nisin as An Organic Preservative

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 the Lack of Alternatives of Non-Toxic Preservatives to Drive the Demand for Nisin in Personal Care and Cosmetics Products

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 the Presence of Major Manufacturers in China Has Led to a Rise in the Marketing of Nisin

9.4.2 India

9.4.2.1 Increase in Consumption of Dairy and Processed Food Products to Drive the Demand for Nisin

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.3.1 Change in the Lifestyle of Consumers Has Led to An Increase in Demand for Clean Label Products, Driving the Growth of the Market

9.4.4 Australia & New Zealand

9.4.4.1 Nisin is Gaining High Popularity as Meat Product Preservatives in the Country

9.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Increase in Food Exports to Drive the Growth of the Market in Brazil

9.5.2 Argentina

9.5.2.1 Key Applications of Biopreservatives Have Led to An Increase in Demand for Nisin

9.5.3 South Africa

9.5.3.1 Changing Consumer Demands for Organic and Clean Label Products to Drive the Growth of the Market

9.5.4 Others in Row



10 Nisin Market: Global Consumption and Regulatory Trends

10.1 Factors Affecting Consumption

10.1.1 Major Market Players

10.2 Regulatory Permissible Limits for Nisin



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Star

11.2.2 Pervasive

11.2.3 Emerging Leaders

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.4 Business Strategy Excellence

11.5 Ranking of Key Players, 2019



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Dsm

12.2 Dupont

12.3 Galactic Sa

12.4 Handary S.A.

12.5 Siveele B.V.

12.6 Zhejiang Silver-Elephant Bioengineering

12.7 Shandong Freda Biotechnology

12.8 Chihon Biotechnology

12.9 Mayasan Biotech

12.10 Cayman Chemical

